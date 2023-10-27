  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Migration
SocietyTurkey

Guardians of Truth - Can Dündar meets Aslı Erdoğan

October 27, 2023

The Turkish republic is turning 100 - but for Turkish journalist Can Dündar, this is no cause for celebration. His view is also shared by the writer Aslı Erdoğan, who was imprisoned in Turkey for publishing material critical of the regime.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y6JV

Aslı Erdoğan was arrested in Istanbul in 2016 in a wave of detentions of staff at a pro-Kurdish newspaper. Since 2017, the multi prize-winning author has shared the fate of Can Dündar - exile in Berlin. In the film, both reflect on the human rights crisis in their Turkish homeland: Parliamentary democracy is hanging on by a thread; there is almost total disregard for press freedom and freedom of expression; many critics of President Erdoğan are in prison. By moving further and further down a path of Islamisation, Turkey is also distancing itself from the vision of the founder of the republic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who wanted a secular nation based on the western model. But the dream of a democratic Republic of Turkey hasn’t been completely snuffed out - thanks to the many democrats determined not to give up their fight. Can Dündar introduces a few of them: The Istanbul-based human rights lawyer Eren Keskin has opted to stay in Turkey, despite numerous charges against her. For more than 30 years, she’s been giving a voice to Kurds first and foremost, as well as the LGBT community. She represents transsexuals in Istanbul who’ve been facing increasing hostility in recent years. Yeter Gültekin is a member of the Alevi minority. Her husband was killed 30 years ago in an attack on Alevis in the Turkish city of Sivas. Since then, she has campaigned for the crime to be investigated and the perpetrators to be brought to justice. Sezgin Tanrikulu is a Kurd and member of parliament representing the opposition Republican People’s Party CHP. Although President Erdoğan has been gradually eroding the powers of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly, Tanrikulu has been working from Ankara to focus public opinion on the situation in Kurdish regions. The film accompanies these people in their daily battles against repression and ignorance, shows how their efforts give hope to the victims of human rights abuses - and just how much personal risk is involved. Can Dündar allows them to tell their stories, even though he is himself unable to travel to his homeland. Consequently, this situational report on the Republic of Turkey on its 100th birthday is also infused with the pain of exile.

Skip next section Similar stories from Turkey

Similar stories from Turkey

A man stands on a pile of rubble while a bulldozer digs through the rubble

Turkey's earthquake victims battle homelessness, dust

Thousands still live among toxic dust in containers and tent cities in Hatay, six months after deadly earthquakes.
CatastropheSeptember 1, 202305:13 min
DW Focus on Europe Magazine l Türkei, Orkundk

Turkey: The insulted president

Since Erdogan's 2014 election, tens of thousands have been charged with the crime of insulting him.
SocietyJune 2, 202204:55 min
Exiled journalist Can Dündar joined DW in the studio to talk about his experiences in Erdogan's Turkey.

Exiled journalist Can Dündar speaks to DW

Exiled journalist Can Dündar joined DW in the studio to talk about his experiences in Erdogan's Turkey.
MediaMay 3, 202205:04 min
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Polen - Schrei für Belarus

Poland: Screaming for Belarus

An artist in Warsaw is screaming for the Belarusian regime critics in Lukashenko’s prisons.
SocietyJuly 15, 202105:37 min
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

external

The flipside of Hilda Baci eating dogmeat

A video of Hilda Baci trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy.
SocietyJune 9, 202302:45 min
Videostill | HER - Women in Asia | Staffel 2

Being my own boss

Around the world, women play important roles in business. Either as bosses and high-ranking managers of international corporations, as self-employed owners and operators of small kiosks, or even as founders of start-ups. This edition portrays three women from three different worlds, but they all have one thing in common: their passion for their business.
SocietyApril 17, 202315:25 min
Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Journalist and entrepreneur Moky Makura tries to bring balance to the narrative about the continent.
SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm