Otgos Traum - Eine Kindheit in der Mongolei
Image: Beliane
CultureMongolia

Growing up in Mongolia

52 minutes ago

Otgo is the youngest child of a nomadic family in the Gobi desert. They make their living breeding cattle. Otgo loves their life, in harmony with nature and old traditions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LiVy

Yet she dreams of becoming a dancer at the opera house in Ulan Bator.

Filmstill von Otgos Traum - Eine Kindheit in der Mongolei
Image: Beliane

In Mongolia, it is becoming increasingly common for the younger generation to leave traditional life behind. Otgo’s dream would take her far from her family’s yurt. She wants to become a dancer and later, a dance teacher. Her parents leave it up to her to decide how she wants to shape her life. They agree to support her, if she embarks on her great endeavor. In the meantime, Otgo has become an almost indispensable help to the family. She gets up early in the morning to water the camels with her father, and it fills her with pride that she can help her family. The breathtaking landscape of the Gobi Desert and the strong bonds between the different nomadic families do not make it easy for Otgo to follow her dream.

Otgos Traum - Eine Kindheit in der Mongolei
Image: JPL

Otgo’s story paints a portrait of her world and of the men and women who have long passed on their culture from generation to generation, through the eyes of a child.


 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 24.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 24.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 24.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 25.02.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 25.02.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 26.02.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 27.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 27.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

