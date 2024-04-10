  1. Skip to content
Growing number of Ukrainians leaving Pokrovsk

Birgit Virnich in Pokrovsk, Ukraine
October 4, 2024

Russia's armed forces are moving ever closer to the strategically important Ukrainian mining town of Pokrovsk, where key roads and rail lines intersect. For weeks, authorities have been calling on residents to leave the city.

