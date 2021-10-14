Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Group of Seven, or G7, consists of the seven most advanced economies in the world on IMF criteria. It meets up annually to discuss economic policies.
The Group of Seven is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group, as the G8, included Russia until 2014; it was expelled from the group over its annexation of Crimea. The European Union is also represented at the annual summit. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content about the G7.
On the final day of the summit in Cornwall, England, G7 leaders made pledges on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, addressing climate change, human rights issues and endorsing a global minimum tax.
On the second day of the G7 summit, world leaders said they will pledge money to rival China's Belt and Road initiative, Beijing's infrastructure investment policy that some US officials have called "debt diplomacy."