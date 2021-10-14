Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Group of Seven

The Group of Seven, or G7, consists of the seven most advanced economies in the world on IMF criteria. It meets up annually to discuss economic policies.

The Group of Seven is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group, as the G8, included Russia until 2014; it was expelled from the group over its annexation of Crimea. The European Union is also represented at the annual summit. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content about the G7.

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 14.10.2021

Biden tries to tame inflation with LA port open 24/7 - Bali welcomes back foreign travelers - G7 finance ministers focus on inflation

DW Business Africa 24.08.2021

G7 considers Taliban sanctions - Ghana's first plastic house - Report: Germans fear cyberattacks as vote nears
Afghans take selfie wit Taliban fighters during patrol in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Taliban urged to allow safe passage out of Kabul — as it happened 19.08.2021

The G7 called on the Taliban to allow the safe exit of anybody who wants to leave. Protesters rallied on Afghanistan's independence day. A DW journalist's relative was killed. Follow DW for more.
This Jan. 2, 2016 photo shows the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street off Cape Town, South Africa. The oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, authorities said Friday, July 30, 2021, as details about the incident remained few. (Johan Victor via AP)

G7 countries blame Iran for oil tanker attack 06.08.2021

The attack on the Mercer Street vessel last week left two people dead. The ship is tied to a prominent Israeli billionaire, with Tel Aviv vowing retaliation.
Government Buildings in Dublin, seen on a day, when Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform, announced that there will be no change in LPT (Local Property Tax) bills by central Government until 2021. On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Ireland: Government set to abandon 12.5% tax rate, report 14.07.2021

Ireland has long been seen as an outlier on corporation tax, particularly in the European Union. But suggestions it is willing to increase its rate comes as pressure mounts on Dublin to fall in line with G7 proposals.
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 01.07.2021

China Anniversary - UK Exemption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, right, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Merkel, Macron: 'Russia is a big challenge for us' 18.06.2021

German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron said maintaining dialogue with Russia was crucial for "security in the European Union." They also said the EU also faces challenges dealing with Russia and China.

EU and US team up to face China and Russia 16.06.2021

US President Joe Biden is in Europe. His trip marks a change from predecessor as he tries to rally allies to deal with rivals Russia and China.

RECHTS: 6551342 21.05.2021 U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the Cross Hall of the White House, in Washington, DC, the United States. Stringer / Sputnik LINKS: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses a press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the residence of the prime minister office in Budapest on October 30, 2019. - The Russian President is on brief visit to Hungary having talks with the Hungarian prime minister. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden in Geneva for tense summit with Putin 16.06.2021

The US president, fresh from G7, NATO and EU summits, will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland for face-to-face talks. Despite tensions, the US and Russia say they want more "stable" bilateral relations.
National Flag of the Peoples Republic of China Wind

China slams G7 'manipulation' over human rights criticism 14.06.2021

Beijing has accused the G7 leaders of interference after they denounced China's rights record and called for a new probe into the origins of COVID-19.

May 14, 2021, Bolton, Greater Manchester, England: Bolton, UK. Shoppers wear face mask at Bolton Market on Friday morning. Bolton now has the highest infection rate in Britain at 192.3 cases per 100,000. (Credit Image: Â© Adam Vaughan/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire

Coronavirus digest: UK prolongs restrictions amid delta surge 14.06.2021

Social distancing rules in the UK have been extended by a month as delta variant-driven cases continue to rise. Meanwhile, Germany has recorded its lowest daily numbers in months. Follow the latest with DW.
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

G7 final communique calls for new COVID origin probe, pledges 1 billion vaccines — as it happened 13.06.2021

On the final day of the summit in Cornwall, England, G7 leaders made pledges on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, addressing climate change, human rights issues and endorsing a global minimum tax.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

G7 leaders pledge spending plan to rival China's 'debt diplomacy' — as it happened 12.06.2021

On the second day of the G7 summit, world leaders said they will pledge money to rival China's Belt and Road initiative, Beijing's infrastructure investment policy that some US officials have called "debt diplomacy."
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, during a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP)

US President Biden persuades G7 to be more competitive towards China 12.06.2021

The US leads efforts to create a western alternative to China's New Silk Road project, but the EU is wary of setting up an anti-China coalition. Bernd Riegert reports from Carbis Bay.
11.06.2021 *** Extinction Rebellion Protests in St Ives, Cornwall bei die G7 summit. Rearranging the Deckchairs

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters march at G7 summit 11.06.2021

Activists "Sound the Alarm" on the climate and ecological emergency as G7 leaders meet in Cornwall. The environmental campaigners are staging a series of demonstrations throughout the three-day summit.
Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo on overlooking the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

G7 summit 2021 start in Cornwall — as it happened 11.06.2021

Leaders started the three-day event in the UK with global pandemic recovery high on the agenda, including a commitment to share 1 billion vaccine doses with poorer countries.
Show more articles