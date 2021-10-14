The Group of Seven, or G7, consists of the seven most advanced economies in the world on IMF criteria. It meets up annually to discuss economic policies.

The Group of Seven is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group, as the G8, included Russia until 2014; it was expelled from the group over its annexation of Crimea. The European Union is also represented at the annual summit. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content about the G7.