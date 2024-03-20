Group assaults on US retail sector

CrimeUnited States of AmericaGroup assaults on US retail sectorTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of AmericaStefan Simons03/20/2024March 20, 2024Large and small retailers in many major US cities are sounding the alarm: they are experiencing a new wave of theft and organized crime. In so-called smash and grab burglaries, large organized groups are disrupting businesses.https://p.dw.com/p/4du8CAdvertisement