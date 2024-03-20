  1. Skip to content
Group assaults on US retail sector

Stefan Simons
March 20, 2024

Large and small retailers in many major US cities are sounding the alarm: they are experiencing a new wave of theft and organized crime. In so-called smash and grab burglaries, large organized groups are disrupting businesses.

