Ground drones take to the battlefield in Ukraine

Max Zander
December 20, 2024

In the ongoing battle against the Russian invader, Ukraine has become a testing ground for high-tech, cutting-edge drone warfare. While air and sea drones are already successfully in use, ground drones are still being tested and modified.

Whether the Ukrainians can hold onto parts of Russia's Kursk region is a question no one on the front lines can answer.
Femicide and violence against women are on the rise in Turkey.
Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
The director of the Kamal Adwan hospital says Israeli vehicles deliberately targeted the ICU.
Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 17 people, including several at a UN school housing displaced people.
Israeli troops have also been carrying out strikes within Syria against military targets.
