Ground drones take to the battlefield in Ukraine

ConflictsUkraineGround drones take to the battlefield in UkraineConflictsUkraineMax Zander12/20/2024December 20, 2024In the ongoing battle against the Russian invader, Ukraine has become a testing ground for high-tech, cutting-edge drone warfare. While air and sea drones are already successfully in use, ground drones are still being tested and modified.