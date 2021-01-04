 Grimm Brother′s ′German Dictionary′ celebrates 60th jubilee | Books | DW | 04.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

Grimm Brother's 'German Dictionary' celebrates 60th jubilee

Despite aiming to complete their project in 10 years, the Brothers Grimm died a century before the final volume of their work was published in 1961.

Das Deutsche Wörterbuch der Brüder Grimm

As heavy as it is long, the German Dictionary by the Brothers Grimm is an exercise in superlatives.

The folklorists and linguists Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm were especially enamored with the letter A, calling it the "noblest, most original of all sounds." Unsurprisingly, their famous dictionary begins with a detailed linguistic history of the vowel.

It was a prologue of sorts to the epic project initiated by the Brothers Grimm in Kassel in 1838: to record the origin and use of every German word — indeed, the entire New High German language from Luther to Goethe "in all thoroughness." An ambitious plan, and an undertaking of the century.

Time on their hands

The professors of linguistics had unexpectedly found themselves with a lot of time on their hands after being fired by the University of Göttingen. Together with five other professors, they were part of the "Göttingen Seven" who had advocated for a more liberal constitution.

During their time in the unemployment wilderness, Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm were encouraged by the Leipzig publisher Salomon Hirzel to "compile a new, large dictionary of the German language."

With Hirzel offeing to provide publishing support for the project, the brothers began work on the German dictionary in 1838. They were unable to complete the mammoth task in their lifetimes.

  • Hansel and Gretel illustration (ullstein bild - allOver)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Hansel and Gretel

    This story was recorded by Dortchen Wild, a storyteller who married Wilhelm Grimm. As it turns out, the theme of leaving children in the woods was quite popular in European folktales. A French story, "Le Petit Poucet" from 1967, starts out almost identically, while Madame d'Aulnoy's "Finette Cendron" mentions three princesses who get lost in the woods and find their way to an ogre's house.

  • Rumpelstiltskin film from 1985 (Imago/United Archives)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Rumpelstiltskin

    A miller's daughter is locked in a castle and forced to spin straw into gold. Fortunately, Rumpelstiltskin comes to her rescue, spinning straw into gold in return for her valuables. In the end, it doesn't quite work out for Rumpelstiltskin, who suffers the unusual death of being "split in two." The famous name comes from the German word "Rumpelstiltz," a type of goblin found in German mythology.

  • Pied piper of Hamelin (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Pied Piper of Hamelin

    This sinister Grimm tale may be based on true events. A glass window in a church of Hamelin depicts a piper and has an inscription that states in 1284: "By a piper, clothed in many kinds of colors, 130 children born in Hamelin were seduced, and lost at the place of execution near the koppen." Even today, no one is sure why the children were taken away or what exactly happened that year.

  • Death's Messenger illustration (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Death's Messenger

    Some Grimm fables are just too dark to be made into Disney classics. "Death's Messenger" tells the story of death, who appears as a person and is nursed back to life by a healthy man. Death promises to spare no one, but tells his savior that he will give him a heads-up before his final hour. Needless to say, death works in mysterious ways, and the youth doesn't quite get what he bargained for.

  • A memorial statue of the Grimm brothers in Kassel (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The King of the Golden Mountain

    The Brothers Grimm are immortalized with this statue in Kassel. In their dark tale, a man makes a pact with an evil dwarf, promising to give up his son in exchange for riches. The outcast son goes on a series of harrowing adventures involving a snake, a princess and a magic ring. Atypically, nobody seems to have the redeeming qualities one would expect to find in a typical fairy tale protagonist.

  • The frog prince (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhoto)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Frog Prince

    Girl meets frog, girl kisses frog, girl gets frog-turned-prince. We all know this famous amphibious story by the Brothers Grimm, but many may not know it also goes by the title "Iron Heinrich." First published in their 1812 edition of tales, this was the first work in their collection. Moral of the story? Never say never.

  • Walt Disney Snow White (2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

    German scholar Eckhard Sander revealed the story of the fair princess poisoned by her step-mother may have been based on the true story of Margarete von Waldeck, a German countess born to Philip IV in 1533. She fell in love with a Spanish prince, whom her parents disapproved of, then died at the age of 21 under mysterious circumstances. A poisoned apple, perhaps?

  • The Town Musicians of Bremen (lassedesignen/Fotolia)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Town Musicians of Bremen

    The misadventures of a donkey, dog, cat and rooster are memorialized in the German town of Bremen where visitors are greeted by a large bronze statue of the group of critters. The story may have arrived in Europe via India as early as 91 B.C. As the town's historical website points out, in India, musical animals were thought to exist at that time and could have provided inspiration for the tale.

  • Rapunzel (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hackenberg)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    Rapunzel

    The story of the long-haired princess has been a favorite for decades. Few know that Rapunzel is another word for a vegetable called a rampion, which has leaves like lettuce and roots like a radish. The English phrase "let your hair down" may have hailed from the story of this golden-haired maiden.

  • A still from Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 best Grimm fairy tales

    The Elves and the Shoemaker

    In this tale, a struggling, elderly cobbler is mysteriously aided by magical elves. Originally titled "Die Wichtelmänne," this tale has made numerous appearances in contemporary pop culture. In the Harry Potter series, for example, house elves like Dobby (pictured) look after human wizards and are never seen again once given clothing, just as in the Grimm story.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


Paving the way for German unity

This project also had an explicitly political dimension. It was intended to linguistically unify the German Reich and help pave the way for a confederation of fragmented German-speaking principalities.

Wilhelm Grimm maintained, however, that the "diversity of dialects" was to be preserved. "The written language is the common thing that unites all tribes," he said.

The scheme picked up speed and eventually grew to include more than 80 collaborators who worked with the Grimms to compile half a million linguistic historical records.

But Wilhelm Grimm insisted that the dictionary would take time and asked for patience at a meeting of expert linguists in 1846 in Germany. "A work of this kind requires long and laborious preliminary work, the completion of which cannot be forced," he said. 

Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm

The Brothers Grimm were willing to take their time completing their grand linguistic work

In 1854, the first volumes of the Grimm dictionary were finally published. But Wilhelm Grimm was still working on entries for the letter D when he died in 1859. His brother Jacob managed to complete the letter E and was working on the word Frucht (fruit) when he died in 1863.

Getting only as far as F

After the death of both brothers, generations of Germanists continued the monumental dictionary project. But it would take another 107 years after the publication of the first volumes for the work to be completed.

From the time of Bismarck, the Prussian Academy of Sciences oversaw the realization of the dictionary, with notable members such as the physicist Max Planck advocating for its completion. Work continued during the Cold War in both East and West Germany. The 32nd and final volume was published on January 4, 1961. The final entry for Z was Zyypressenzweig (cypress branch).

A handwritten page of a manuscript

Jacob Grimm was working through the letter F when he passed away

By then, the original 19th-century entries by the Brothers Grimm were already so outdated that they had to be completely revised. In 2016, the reworking of Aal (eel) to Zahlenmystik (numerology) was finally completed. A hundred and seventy-eight years after it was begun, the final period was placed in The German Dictionary by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm.

Today, the tome, which weighs in at 84 kilograms (185 pounds) in analog form, is only available in digital form. Among others, the University of Trier provides an online edition, the Digital Grimm, for free. It is a monumental work of the German language, and a unique specimen that has made it into the Guinness World Records.

Adapted from the German by Brenda Haas

Watch video 02:20

Enchanting: Grimm World in Kassel

DW recommends

10 Brothers Grimm fairy tales you should know

The Grimm brothers left an astounding legacy. From well-known stories like Snow White to lesser-known tales, here are our favorite Grimm stories - and some things you may not have known about them.  

From 'twerking' to 'zoodles': Is the German language under threat?

The Leibniz Institute for the German Language has amended its neologism dictionary. Institute director Henning Lobin spoke to DW about new German words and the Anglicisms continually creeping into the language.  

Advertisement

Film

Bird's eye view of the Berlinale red carpet with crowded press area

Berlinale plans a 'festival in two stages' amid COVID uncertainty

With Germany's harder coronavirus lockdown in place, the Berlin International Film Festival plans massive changes for its upcoming edition.  

Books

Das Deutsche Wörterbuch der Brüder Grimm

Grimm Brother's 'German Dictionary' celebrates 60th jubilee

Despite aiming to complete their project in 10 years, the Brothers Grimm died a century before the final volume of their work was published in 1961.  

Culture

Deutschland Saman Haddad Bonn | Portrait

How Saman Haddad became a transcultural ambassador in Germany

Saman Haddad came to Germany at the age of 13 as the child of Iraqi refugees. Now, he's a well-known cultural figure in Bonn, unafraid to do things his own way.  

Arts

Kandinsky's 'Painting With Houses'

Disputed Kandinsky won't be returned to Jewish heirs

A court has decided that an Amsterdam museum can keep a painting sold by the Lewenstein family during Nazi occupation, raising questions about art restitution.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, InstaLab

Testing photo editing apps: "InstaLab for iOS and Android"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "InstaLab for iOS & Android".  