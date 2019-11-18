 Greta Thunberg′s trip home on a crowded German train | News | DW | 15.12.2019

News

Greta Thunberg's trip home on a crowded German train

On her way back to Sweden from a climate conference in Madrid, teenaged activist Greta Thunberg encountered Germany's overcrowded trains. Twitter users commiserated with her situation.

Crowds of people try to board a Deutsche Bahn train

Climate activist Greta Thunberg found out on Saturday why so many travelers in Germany complain about the train service.

Thunberg tweeted a picture of herself sitting on the vestibule floor of an overcrowded Deutsche Bahn train on her way home to Sweden from the UN climate conference in Madrid.

In a country famous for punctuality and efficiency, Germany's rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, has a bad reputation for late, canceled and overcrowded trains.

The post was viewed thousands of times in a few hours, and disgruntled train travelers joined her in commiseration.

 

 

Thunberg has not been home in Sweden since August, and during that time she has crossed the Atlantic Ocean twice by sailboat and has refused to fly because of air travel's negative impact on the environment.

In 2019, Deutsche Bahn introduced a new online booking system that warns customers which trains are expected to be packed. However, the warning system has been criticized for its accuracy, with empty trains having been reported full and packed trains shown having space. 

  • People at a train station (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Did you get that?

    There's a loudspeaker announcement while you're waiting for a train, but you barely distinguish a single word? The acoustics of any train station are generally bad, so instead of worrying too much about what you've missed, here's a German idiom for the unexceptional occasion: "Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof" — literally, "I only understand train station" — which means you didn't understand a thing.

  • Red Regionalbahn and ICE train (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Recognize different types of trains

    Most preschool children know this: The Intercity-Express (ICE) trains are the high-speed stars of the German state railway, Deutsche Bahn. They reach up to 300 kph (186 mph). The Intercity (IC) trains are also white and red, but not quite as modern and fast, traveling at a maximum speed of 200 kph. If you're heading to a smaller town, the (often red) Regionalbahn (RB) is what you're looking for.

  • Sign for a delayed train (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Tschauner)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Not all trains are on time

    Despite the stereotypes about German efficiency, train punctuality has been declining, and complaining about how they're late all the time is a small talk topic that unites travelers throughout the country. DB claims that nearly 75 percent of its high-speed trains reached their destination within five minutes of their planned schedule in 2018.

  • People buying train tickets at vending machines (Deutsche Bahn AG/P. Castagnola)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    You can't travel for free

    A basic principle: Buy your ticket before boarding a train. However, if ever the ticket vending machine is out of order at your station of departure or you don't manage to obtain a ticket before getting on the train, on ICE or Intercity trains you can buy your ticket from the conductor once you're on board. On a RB, you'll be fined for fare evasion, aka "schwarzfahren" (literally: black riding).

  • people waiting on a platform as a red train arrives (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Travel with a group to save money

    Groups of up to five people will find interesting deals for regional train tickets. In some cases, it's already cheaper for two people to buy one such ticket; each additional traveler on the same ticket further reduces the costs, which is why improvised groups of people heading to the same destination often find each other on the platform.

  • bikes on a train (DW/Elizabeth Grenier)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Bikes are a challenge

    An increasing number of ICE trains have designated spaces for a limited number of bicycles. On other trains, from the Intercity to the regional ones, there are special wagons for bikes. You'll need an extra ticket to bring one along. Cycling is a popular activity in the summer, so expect a chaotic "first come, first served" struggle to squeeze yours in and out of a regional train on a weekend.

  • Reservation indicator in German train (Deutsche Bahn AG/O. Lang)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Sorry, but that place is mine

    A train ticket doesn't come with an allocated seat. Reservations are available at an extra cost on long-distance trains — and they can be overbooked. Indicators usually reveal if a seat has been reserved, but even Germans find "ggf. reserviert" (which means: "it could be reserved") confusing. In any case, the passenger with a reservation is sure to let you know if you're sitting in their place.

  • Sign with carriage information for trains (DW/Elizabeth Grenier)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Wait at the right spot

    While tourists wildly run around looking for the wagon with their reservation once their ICE train comes in, seasoned German travelers are already standing next to the right door. They know there's a useful information system that associates a letter on the platform to the position where each carriage will stand.

  • Quiet zone in an ICE (picture alliance/dpa/N. Schmidt)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    You don't need to be loud elsewhere either

    There are different options when you make a reservation: Do you prefer an aisle seat, at a table or in a smaller compartment? Some areas are conceived for people who prefer it quiet. Avoid making phone calls in the "Ruhebereich," or quiet zone. And even in other areas, no one really wants to listen to you talk loudly on your phone.

  • Family compartment in ICE (Deutsche Bahn AG/O. Oliver Lang)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Get a special compartment for your children

    Parents traveling with their children will find it easier to avoid the quiet zone altogether. On ICE trains, special family compartments are an interesting option — but they need to be booked ahead. Traveling without a reservation? Head to the "Family Zone." Children aged 5 and under travel for free, while those under 15 don't have to pay either, as long as they're accompanied by a paying adult.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


