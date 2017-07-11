Greta Thunberg under fire for tweeting about Indian farmers' 'toolkit'

Police in New Delhi on Thursday registered a case against the creators of a "toolkit" that was previously shared online by climate activist Greta Thunberg. The Swedish environmental crusader responded to the backlash by the police saying that despite the "hate", she still supports the widespread farmers' protest in India. She tweeted:

"No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that."

The "toolkit" document shared by Thunberg encourages people to sign a petition which condemns the "state violence" against the protesters. It also urges the Indian government to listen to the protestors rather than mock them. The toolkit also mentions different hashtags to use on Twitter to support the farmers' protests. Additionally, it asks for people worldwide to organize protests near Indian embassies or local government offices on the 13th and 14th February.

The Delhi police perceived the toolkit as a propaganda tool created by an Indian separatist movement. A local police officer said it has apparently been created by the "Poetic Justice Foundation" which allegedly supports a movement to create an independent state in Sikh-dominated regions of India, according to India Today.

Modi's government lashes out at celebrities

Indian news channels initially reported that a police case has been filed against Greta Thunberg. News channel reported that the police complaint included charges of sedition, an overseas "conspiracy" and an attempt to "promote enmity between groups." However, the police was later quoted as saying that its case does not name the climate activist.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers India slams international celebrities Celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US lawyer and activist Meena Harris — the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris — and lawmakers in the UK and the US have backed the protesting farmers in posts on social media. The Indian government slammed them for endorsing the huge farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Contentious agriculture laws In September 2020, India's parliament passed three controversial agriculture bills aimed at liberalizing the country's farm sector. They were subsequently signed into law, sparking farmers' protests across the country. The government argued that the new laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers What are the protests about? Farmers' associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of farm produce at the minimum support price, thus leaving them at the mercy of corporations that are now expected to enter the country's troubled farming sector. Violence erupted on January 26 during a tractor parade. Since then there have been sporadic skirmishes between protesters, police and anti-farmer groups.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rihanna The Barbadian pop star is among one of the international celebrities who expressed solidarity with India's protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Why are we not talking about it?" referring to the demonstrations. Rihanna's tweet has drawn a global outpouring of support. On the contrary, many Indian celebrities defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farming policies.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Greta Thunberg The 18-year-old climate activist shared a piece of news on Twitter about the internet shutdown in some parts of Delhi and wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the #Farmers Protest in India." Thunberg's message of support for Indian farmers angered the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party's supporters, who condemned her stance.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Justin Trudeau The Canadian prime minister is one of the few heads of state who have expressed support to protesting farmers. In December 2020, Trudeau described the situation as "worrisome." The Indian Foreign Ministry said that Trudeau's remark was an "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Amanda Cerny The well-known Instagram influencer shared a picture of three Indian women on her account along with this caption: "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of the press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Meena Harris "We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," tweeted Meena Harris, a lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Jim Costa US Democrat Jim Costa also lent his support to protesting Indian farmers. "The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected," he said.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rupi Kaur Kaur is a blogger best known for her short poems. In a Twitter post, she thanked Rihanna for highlighting the farmers' plight. More than half of India's farmers are reportedly in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers John Cusack John Cusack, an American actor and activist, has been supporting the Indian farmers' movement since January. He has been regularly tweeting messages in support of the protesting farmers. Author: Akanksha Saxena



Greta Thunberg, US pop star Rihanna and other celebrities were already lambasted by the Indian government for extending their support to the farmers who have been protesting against new agriculture reforms. Their online support was deemed "sensationalist" and "irresponsible" by the Indian foreign ministry.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting near the Indian capital over new laws that they argue will leave them at the mercy of large companies. Demonstrations began in August of last year, and have been marred by bouts of violence.