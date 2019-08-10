 Greta Thunberg — the teenage eco actvist who took the world by storm | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.08.2019

Environment

Greta Thunberg — the teenage eco actvist who took the world by storm

She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht.

Greta Thunberg an Bord der Malizia II (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Wigglesworth)

The morning of August 20, 2018, the first day back at school after the summer break, was perhaps one of the last of Greta Thunberg's life to be truly private. That was the morning the 15-year-old first sat down outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, a lone figure with a piece of cardboard hand-painted with the words "Skolstrejk för klimatet" — school strike for the climate.

For three weeks leading up to the Swedish parliamentary election, Thunberg skipped school. After that, she began to strike every Friday, pledging to continue boycotting classes for as long as it took for the Swedish government to live up to the Paris Agreement on climate change. On her Twitter account, she called her campaign "Fridays For Future."

From the first of those Fridays, she was no longer alone outside parliament but joined by others who believed in what she was doing. The movement soon spread to other Swedish towns and across national borders to Germany, Belgium, the UK and elsewhere. By mid-March this year, #fridaysforfuture had become a truly global movement, with strikes on every continent.

Schweden Greta Thunberg Schulstreik Protest Klimawandel (picture-alliance/DPR/H. Franzen)

Greta Thunberg takes a stand outside her country's parliament

In industrialized countries, fears over climate change have been building over recent years. There has been a buzz over veganism, zero waste and trends like plogging. But Thunberg's school strike took things a step further, capturing the urgency of the crisis with a revolutionary energy that has driven young people out on to the streets.

Speaking truth to power

In just three months, Thunberg became so well-known that she gave a speech at the UN Climate Conference in Katowice in Poland. Apparently unperturbed by the size of her audience, the teenager told the adults in the room and around the world, that they were "not mature enough" to speak the truth.

"Our biosphere," she said, "is being sacrificed so that rich people in countries like mine can live in luxury. It is the sufferings of the many which pay for the luxuries of the few." 

A few weeks later, she attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, where she delivered her message to some of the world's most rich and powerful.

"I want you to panic, I want you to feel the fear I feel every day," she told them. "And then I want you to act, I want you to act as if you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house was on fire, because it is." 

Since then she has addressed the EU parliament in Strasbourg, the French National Assembly in Paris and the House of Commons in London. Time and again, she has impressed upon her audience the urgency with which they must take scientific predictions seriously and do something to stop global warming, or face drastic consequences.

Fridays for Future Protest in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Thunberg, who has never relished the limelight, has become a global icon

Not one for small talk

Meetings with global figures such as UN Secretary General António Guterres, Pope Francis, Barack Obama and Arnold Schwarzenegger don't appear to faze Thunberg as she doggedly persists in raising the alarm.

Now 16 years old, she has collected numerous awards, been named Sweden's woman of the year and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Time magazine included her in its 100 most influential people of 2019.

By her own admission, Thunberg doesn't like being the center of attention. But speaking on German television, she said she couldn't complain because she'd put herself in that position. "It's a small price to pay, knowing that you have an impact."

By launching what has become a global school protest movement, she has achieved what scientists and climate conferences alone have not. For months now, climate protection has been at the top of the public agenda, putting policymakers under pressure. At the European elections in May, green parties made gains almost right across the board.

Fridays for Future protestors, Berlin

Fridays for Future protestors take up Thunberg's demands in Berlin

Not your average teenager

Thunberg might not relish the limelight, but she understands how to stage her appearances. She rarely boards a train journey without a tweet. Not your average teen selfie, but advertising for climate-friendly travel.

But not all the attention she attracts is positive. Far-right, populist climate-deniers in particular have gone online to agitate against her, but criticism has come from elsewhere on the political spectrum, too. In Germany, politicians such as Paul Ziemiak, Secretary General of the Christian Democrat party (CDU), and Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) have publicly criticized Thunberg's message.

That the young activist has Asperger syndrome has also been a talking point. Her opponents allude to it having made her vulnerable to becoming a naïve victim of the green lobby.

In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Thunberg said she was saddened by such hatred, but added that "since they are doing that, writing those things, it means that what we are doing, what the school strike movement is doing, is having an impact, and that they feel threatened by it. So I think it's a positive sign."

She went on to say that if she didn't have Asperger's, she "would have continued like everyone else, not noticing something was wrong. But I am different, I think different, I work differently."

She says that if she believes something is important, she devotes herself to it 100%. Which is why she is taking a year off school to dedicate herself to activism.

Zero-carbon Atlantic crossing

This week, that means boarding the Malizia II, a yacht that will take her to New York for the UN climate summit in September. From there, she will continue on to the UN climate conference in Chile at the end of the year.

Great Thunberg on the eve of her transatlatic crossing on a the Malizia II, Plymouth, UK

Great Thunberg on the eve of her transatlantic crossing on a the Malizia II, a yacht where comforts have been sacrificed for energy efficiency

The yacht uses solar panels and underwater turbines to generate the little electricity it needs. It is skippered by German yachtsman Boris Herrmann, and Pierre Casiraghi, son of Princess Caroline of Monaco. A filmmaker and Thunberg's father will also be on board for the two-week crossing.

Yachts like the Malizia II aren't likely to become the norm for transatlantic travel, but the journey is symbolic and Thunberg's tenacious commitment to avoiding emissions reinforces her message. Whether that determination will help her fend off sea sickness remains to be seen.

  • School children shout slogans during a strike and protest by students highlighting inadequate progress to address climate change in Sydney on March 15, 2019. - Thousands of young people marched through cities in Asia kicking off a global day of student protests that aims to spark world leaders into action on climate change.

    Student climate strikes go global

    'If you don't act like adults, we will'

    Thousands of students walked out of class in Sydney, kicking off global protests on Friday. They got the attention they wanted. Some Australian politicians hit back with criticism. "For action on issues that they think is important, they should do that after school or on weekends," said Education Minister Dan Tehan.

  • Students march through the streets during a strike to raise climate change awareness on March 15, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Students bring grown-ups into line

    Protesters in New Zealand invited adults to join the march. "If we go on strike on a school day, then they'll notice and they might want to do something," said 14-year-old student Inese, who didn't want to give her full name. And her prime minister is listening. Jacinda Ardern supports the strikes and has pledged NZ$100 million (€60 million/$68 million) to cut greenhouse gases.

  • Students take part in a protest against climate change in Hong Kong on March 15, 2019, as part of a global movement called #FridaysForFuture.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Truth to power

    The movement has snowballed since 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg began skipping school to protest in front of parliament last August. On March 15, her protest spread from Vanuatu to Hong Kong (pictured here), Tashkent to Madagascar. In Thailand, one of the world's top plastic polluters, students campaigned against single-use plastics.

  • South Korean students participate in a Climate Strike rally on March 15, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Seoul to Singapore

    From Seoul to Singapore, each city's students spoke out in their own way. Here in South Korea, 100 students held signs saying "Too warm 4 school" and "Don't deny climate change." In Singapore, strict laws regulate public assembly so young people planned a virtual campaign on social media.

  • Indian school students protest climate change (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Qadri)

    Student climate strikes go global

    'To educate adults'

    In India, protests were seen in 36 different cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Students in New Delhi chanted slogans demanding the Indian government stop using coal and act against climate change and air pollution.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement on a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change on March 15, 2019 in Berlin.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Berlin takes matters into its own hands

    While German Chancellor Angela Merkel has supported the movement, some German students are still afraid to skip school. But not all. Protests were planned for 200 cities across the country. In the German capital, the crowds were huge by midday.

  • Fridays for future students strike in Cologne.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Braving the storm

    In the western German city of Cologne, students braved the wet weather. Massive storms have recently battered that part of the country, though they only appeared to fan the flames of the students' protest.

  • Greta Thunberg in Stockholm

    Student climate strikes go global

    Swedish inspiration

    Greta Thunberg (center) led one of the many protests in Sweden. She said she was excited that protests had spread to 2,052 places in 123 countries. Asked if adults should strike too, she replied: "It's up to them, if they want their kids to have a future."

  • Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in a protest

    Student climate strikes go global

    'Denial is not a policy'

    Students in South African cities, including Cape Town and Pretoria, joined in the school strike. Africa, with more than 1 billion people, is expected to be hardest hit by global warming even though it contributes the least to greenhouse gas emissions.

  • USA Schüler protestieren für Klima (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/G. Holtermann-Gorden)

    Student climate strikes go global

    Strike across the US

    Strikes were held by students in cities across the country, including New York, Washington, Chicago, Portland, Oregon and St. Paul, Minnesota. In June 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that the US was withdrawing from the 2015 Paris agreement on mitigating climate change.

  • Students hold a demonstration to protest against climate change in Montreal

    Student climate strikes go global

    Guterres: 'My generation has failed'

    Montreal drew among the largest crowds, estimated by organizers at nearly 150,000. The global movement saw a response from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said he was inspired by the climate strikers to call a special summit in September to deal with "the climate emergency."

    Author: Tom Allinson


Greta Thunberg im Braunkohlerevier

Climate activist Greta Thunberg makes surprise visit to German forest 10.08.2019

While on her way to a UN climate conference, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg stopped in western Germany to stand with activists at the Hambach Forest. The woods have been threatened by a nearby lignite mine.

Deutschland: Fridays for Future im Kornfeld

Climate activist Greta Thunberg: We're still 'on square one' 05.08.2019

World leaders must show at an upcoming New York summit that they are heeding warnings on climate change, Greta Thunberg says. She made her remarks just days before she will travel to the US by boat to attend the meeting.

Greta Thunberg an Bord der Malizia II

Thunberg to sail Atlantic on 'zero carbon' boat 14.08.2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is due to set sail for the UN climate conference in New York. To avoid traveling by air, the 16-year-old is making the trip in a carbon-neutral racing yacht. She will be leaving from the English port city of Southampton on what could be a rough journey.

