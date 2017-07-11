Greta Thunberg tells US Congress fossil fuel subsidies must end

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attacked powerful politicians for ignoring climate change, as she called for an end to government subsidies for fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

The 18-year-old was speaking at an online US House of Representatives committee hearing. It was held in honor of Earth Day, to address "The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis."

"It is the year 2021," said Thunberg. "The fact we are still having this discussion and even more that we are still subsidizing fossil fuels directly or indirectly using taxpayer money is a disgrace. It is proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all," she said.

End fossil fuel subsidies

"If we are to live up to our promises and commitments in the Paris agreement, we have to end fossil fuel subsidies, stop new exploration and extraction, completely divest from fossil fuels, and keep carbon in the ground — now, especially the US, taken into account the fact that it is the biggest emitter in history," said Thunberg, who attended the summit from Stockholm.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Origins in California oil spill In 1969, over 3 million gallons (11 million liters) of oil were spilled into the ocean in California following an accident at an offshore drilling platform. Inspired by media attention drawn to the pollution, as well as a growing public interest in green issues, US Senator Gaylord Nelson devised an environmental "teach-in" at college campuses in April 1970. This event became the first Earth Day.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Paris Climate Agreement The 1970 Earth Day was the world's largest single-day protest ever. Since then, the day has become an international event to educate and highlight environmental issues. In 2016, the landmark Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise was signed on Earth Day by more than 170 countries. Diplomats marked the day by planting a cherry blossom tree at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Earth Day goes virtual The 50-year anniversary in 2020 was supposed to see the biggest Earth Day ever. But, with much of the world in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests and public meetings were impossible. The events went online — and organizers say more than 100 million people took action virtually. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg held an open discussion online with climate scientists.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Protesters demand change The pandemic also meant that the UN's climate conference, COP26, scheduled for December 2020, has been postponed. In 2019 thousands of protesters at COP25 called for governments to do more — a demand that has partly been heeded — Since Earth Day 2020, several more countries have made ambitious pledges for carbon cuts, including China, Japan and, following the election of Joe Biden, the US.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Joe Biden confronts climate change One of Biden's first acts in office was to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, from which his predecessor, Donald Trump, had withdrawn the US. In his first days in office, Biden also announced a major climate summit on Earth Day 2021 where he is expected to strengthen climate reduction pledges. Activists hope the United States' new commitment to sustainable policies will influence other countries.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Restore Our Earth Organizers have chosen the theme for Earth Day 2021 of "Restore Our Earth." In addition to a number of online and real-life protests and educational events, people are encouraged to organize cleanups in their own communities. Governments, organizations and individuals all have a part to play in the future of our planet — and Earth Day is one way to get involved.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Canopy project One of 2021's key restoration projects is the Canopy Project with the aim of helping reforestation. Planting more trees and preserving existing forests is important to carbon capture, Earth Day organizers say. Since 2010, funds raised on Earth Day have helped plant tens of millions of trees.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth Climate literacy Key among the goals of Earth Day 2021 and for many climate activists is the improvement of climate literacy for all. Younger generations are the ones who will make good on many of the pledges made by current world leaders. Education about climate change must be ingrained around the world for all generations, Earth Day organizers say. Author: Elliot Douglas



The subcommittee chairman, Representative Ro Khanna, is pressuring Biden, a fellow Democrat, to keep a campaign promise to end fossil fuel subsidies such as tax breaks and regulatory loopholes.

Khanna, who invited Thunberg to the hearing, said the fossil fuel industry spent 250 million dollars on political grants and lobbying last year.

On the same day, world leaders met at the climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden. Leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeated commitments to reduce emissions.

Thunberg said these efforts still fell short for addressing the climate crisis.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who addressed the summit, said it was important to think of climate change as a way to boost jobs and growth, not merely as "some expensive politically correct green act of bunny hugging."

Soon afterwards, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to "Bunny hugger."

