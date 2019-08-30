 Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside UN in New York | News | DW | 30.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside UN in New York

Swedish anti-climate change activist Greta Thunberg has taken part in her first demonstration on US soil since arriving by zero-carbon yacht. She joined hundreds of other teenagers protesting outside the United Nations.

Watch video 01:31

Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside UN

Greta Thunberg joined hundreds of other teenagers on Friday to protest outside the United Nations headquarters against the inadequate action worldwide to curb greenhouse gas emissions.   

The 16-year-old Swedish activist has inspired a global youth climate movement by organizing weekly school strikes in her home country to draw attention to what she calls "a war on nature." She has spurred teenagers and students around the world to gather every Friday under the rallying cry "Fridays for future" to call on adults to act now to save the planet.

Read more: Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm

"Stop denying the earth is dying," and "We vote next," chanted the several hundred demonstrators, who included a few children as young as six, outside the UN headquarters. Some youngsters were attending a climate protest for the first time. "I knew there would be celebrities like Greta here. I think it's a really good idea. You have to change something," 13-year-old New Yorker Gabriel Kunin told the AFP news agency.

Thunberg attended the protest briefly before heading into the UN where she had an impromptu meeting with the president of the General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador.

Watch video 00:30

Greta Thunberg: 'This is a fight across borders'

Urgent action needed

Thousands of young protesters worldwide have followed Thunberg's example and skipped school on Fridays to publicly voice their concern about global warming and put pressure on politicians to act on the recommendations of the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Despite a warning from the IPCC in October that emissions of greenhouse gases will have to be drastically reduced over the next 12 years to stop the earth warming to dangerous levels, carbon emissions hit a new high last year.

Read more: Fridays For Future in the US: A small but determined movement

Scientists have shown that human output of such gases from burning fossil fuels since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution has already intensified extreme weather phenomena like heat waves and droughts.

Thunberg, who will attend a UN summit on zero emissions on September 23, refused to fly because of the carbon emissions caused by planes. To reach the United States, she embarked on a 15-day journey across the Atlantic on an emissions-free boat.

The boat's onboard electronics are powered by solar panels and underwater turbines. The teenage activist has said she does not yet know how she will return to Europe.

  • School children shout slogans during a strike and protest by students highlighting inadequate progress to address climate change in Sydney on March 15, 2019. - Thousands of young people marched through cities in Asia kicking off a global day of student protests that aims to spark world leaders into action on climate change.

    Student climate strikes go global

    'If you don't act like adults, we will'

    Thousands of students walked out of class in Sydney, kicking off global protests on Friday. They got the attention they wanted. Some Australian politicians hit back with criticism. "For action on issues that they think is important, they should do that after school or on weekends," said Education Minister Dan Tehan.

  • Students march through the streets during a strike to raise climate change awareness on March 15, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Students bring grown-ups into line

    Protesters in New Zealand invited adults to join the march. "If we go on strike on a school day, then they'll notice and they might want to do something," said 14-year-old student Inese, who didn't want to give her full name. And her prime minister is listening. Jacinda Ardern supports the strikes and has pledged NZ$100 million (€60 million/$68 million) to cut greenhouse gases.

  • Students take part in a protest against climate change in Hong Kong on March 15, 2019, as part of a global movement called #FridaysForFuture.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Truth to power

    The movement has snowballed since 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg began skipping school to protest in front of parliament last August. On March 15, her protest spread from Vanuatu to Hong Kong (pictured here), Tashkent to Madagascar. In Thailand, one of the world's top plastic polluters, students campaigned against single-use plastics.

  • South Korean students participate in a Climate Strike rally on March 15, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Seoul to Singapore

    From Seoul to Singapore, each city's students spoke out in their own way. Here in South Korea, 100 students held signs saying "Too warm 4 school" and "Don't deny climate change." In Singapore, strict laws regulate public assembly so young people planned a virtual campaign on social media.

  • Indian school students protest climate change (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Qadri)

    Student climate strikes go global

    'To educate adults'

    In India, protests were seen in 36 different cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Students in New Delhi chanted slogans demanding the Indian government stop using coal and act against climate change and air pollution.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement on a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change on March 15, 2019 in Berlin.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Berlin takes matters into its own hands

    While German Chancellor Angela Merkel has supported the movement, some German students are still afraid to skip school. But not all. Protests were planned for 200 cities across the country. In the German capital, the crowds were huge by midday.

  • Fridays for future students strike in Cologne.

    Student climate strikes go global

    Braving the storm

    In the western German city of Cologne, students braved the wet weather. Massive storms have recently battered that part of the country, though they only appeared to fan the flames of the students' protest.

  • Greta Thunberg in Stockholm

    Student climate strikes go global

    Swedish inspiration

    Greta Thunberg (center) led one of the many protests in Sweden. She said she was excited that protests had spread to 2,052 places in 123 countries. Asked if adults should strike too, she replied: "It's up to them, if they want their kids to have a future."

  • Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in a protest

    Student climate strikes go global

    'Denial is not a policy'

    Students in South African cities, including Cape Town and Pretoria, joined in the school strike. Africa, with more than 1 billion people, is expected to be hardest hit by global warming even though it contributes the least to greenhouse gas emissions.

  • USA Schüler protestieren für Klima (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/G. Holtermann-Gorden)

    Student climate strikes go global

    Strike across the US

    Strikes were held by students in cities across the country, including New York, Washington, Chicago, Portland, Oregon and St. Paul, Minnesota. In June 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that the US was withdrawing from the 2015 Paris agreement on mitigating climate change.

  • Students hold a demonstration to protest against climate change in Montreal

    Student climate strikes go global

    Guterres: 'My generation has failed'

    Montreal drew among the largest crowds, estimated by organizers at nearly 150,000. The global movement saw a response from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said he was inspired by the climate strikers to call a special summit in September to deal with "the climate emergency."

    Author: Tom Allinson


sri/sms (AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Fridays For Future in the US: A small but determined movement

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in the US, where her Fridays for Future movement hasn't taken off yet. But the teens who did show up to recent protests have made their position clear: They won't back down. (28.08.2019)  

Opinion: Has Greta Thunberg gone overboard?

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing from Europe to New York to travel carbon-free. But few ordinary people will be able to follow her example, writes DW's Felix Steiner. (14.08.2019)  

Climate activist Greta Thunberg completes trans-Atlantic journey

The activist made the 14-day carbon-free journey on a yacht featuring solar panels and electricity-producing turbines. She has called for action to reverse climate change and had a message for President Trump. (28.08.2019)  

Angela Merkel urges 'humility' towards nature at Iceland climate meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Iceland for talks with leaders of Nordic countries. Climate policy is expected to dominate the agenda, and Merkel has called for 'humility' in our treatment of the environment. (20.08.2019)  

Climate activist Greta Thunberg makes surprise visit to German forest

While on her way to a UN climate conference, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg stopped in western Germany to stand with activists at the Hambach Forest. The woods have been threatened by a nearby lignite mine. (10.08.2019)  

Climate activist Greta Thunberg: We're still 'on square one'

World leaders must show at an upcoming New York summit that they are heeding warnings on climate change, Greta Thunberg says. She made her remarks just days before she will travel to the US by boat to attend the meeting. (05.08.2019)  

Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm

She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht. (14.08.2019)  

Student climate strikes go global

In some 2,000 demonstrations in 123 countries, more than 1 million students marched through the streets from the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle. Their aim: to push world leaders to act on climate change. (15.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside UN  

Greta Thunberg: 'This is a fight across borders'  

Related content

New York City Greta Thunberg bei Protesten vor UNO

Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside UN 30.08.2019

Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg has taken part in her first demonstration on US soil since arriving by zero-carbon yacht. She joined hundreds of other teenagers protesting outside the United Nations.

USA Ankunft Greta Thunberg in New York

Climate activist Greta Thunberg completes trans-Atlantic journey 28.08.2019

The activist made the 14-day carbon-free journey on a yacht featuring solar panels and electricity-producing turbines. She has called for action to reverse climate change and had a message for President Trump.

USA Fridays For Future Bewegung Madeline Graham und Ella Jacobs

Fridays For Future in the US: A small but determined movement 28.08.2019

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in the US, where her Fridays for Future movement hasn't taken off yet. But the teens who did show up to recent protests have made their position clear: They won't back down.

Advertisement