Greta Thunberg goes on trial in London

The climate activist is facing trial in London over charges of failing to move when asked by the police in London during a protest. She has pleaded not guilty.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will stand for trial in a London court on Thursday on charges over a public order offence.

She is expected to appear around 10:00 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) to hear charges relating to a protest at an oil and gas conference last year.

What are the charges against Greta Thunberg

Thunberg, 21, was arrested for protesting outside a London hotel where the Energy Intelligence Forum being held, hosting industry leaders in October last year. She was one of several activists arrested for disrupting access to the conference.

She was released on bail, and participated in another demonstration the next day with hundreds of protesters.

She is one of the five people , aged 19 to 59, who will stand trial at the Westminster Magistrates Court under the Public Order Act for allegedly failing to move when asked to by police. They have all pleaded as not guilty.

The trial is expected to take two days. If charged, the five would face a maximum fine of 2,500 pounds ($3,177 or €2,932).

NGO Greenpeace and other environmental protesters have said they will demonstrate outside the court to express solidarity.

Thunberg was fined in October for blocking the port of Malmo in Sweden, and was forcibly removed by police during a demonstration against the use of coal in Germany before that.

Thousands of climate protesters descend on German coal town To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Swedish activist rose to popularity as a school student after staging protests outside Sweden's parliament calling for climate action.

tg/rt (AFP, Reuters)