 Greta Thunberg, Fridays for Future movement win Amnesty human rights award | News | DW | 07.06.2019

News

Amnesty has awarded Swedish student activist Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement a human rights award. The movement has seen tens of thousands of students spend Fridays demanding climate action.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a Fridays for Future protest in Italy (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/C. Fabiano)

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and her Fridays for Future protest movement on Friday won an Amnesty International human rights award for their "unique leadership and courage in standing up for human rights."

Thunberg and the millions of school students she inspired to skip school and protest on Fridays won the Ambassador of Conscience Award, which has also been awarded to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, singer Alicia Keys, as well as Nobel Peace Prize winners Malala Yousafzai and Nelson Mandela.

Read more: The psychology behind climate inaction: How to beat the 'doom barrier'

Climate change a 'blatant injustice'

Thunberg said in a statement it was "a huge honor" to receive the prize on behalf of the movement, adding that "this is not my award, this is everyone’s award."

"You have to fight for what you think is right. I think all those who are part of this movement are doing that," said Thunberg.

"The blatant injustice we all need to fight against is that people in the global south are the ones who are and will be most affected by climate change, while they are the least responsible for causing it," she added.

Last year, global carbon emissions hit a new record high despite a warning from a United Nations report in October that stated output of the gases will have to be cut drastically over the next 12 years to stabilize the climate.

  • Students in Berlin protest against climate change (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate

    A global movement

    The school strike for climate or "Fridays for the Future" movement was inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The movement calls on students to skip school on Fridays and attend demonstrations calling for climate change action. Rallies have been held in countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Japan, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

  • Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (picture-alliance/DPR/H. Franzen)

    'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate

    The inspiration

    Thunberg held her first demonstration in August 2018 outside the Swedish parliament building. She has since become the face of the "Fridays for the Future" movement. In January, 16-year-old Thunberg was invited to talk at the World Economic Forum in Davos where she told business and political leaders: "I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day."

  • Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg protests alongside students in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt)

    'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate

    'This is not about me'

    Thunberg has joined students at a number of protests, including in Brussels, Paris, Antwerp and most recently in Hamburg in northern Germany. "I think there is a lot of focus on me as an individual and not on the climate itself," Thunberg told DW. "I think we should focus more on the climate issue because this is not about me ... this is about the climate crisis."

  • Belgien Demonstration von Studenten für den Klimaschutz in Antwerpen (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Waem)

    'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate

    Thousands march

    Some of the biggest protests have been held in Belgium, with thousands of students taking to the streets in Antwerp and Brussels. Students there have been consistently holding protests every week since the start of 2019.

  • Australian students protest against climate change (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Himbrechts)

    'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate

    Protests reach Australia

    While most of the protests have been held across Europe, the movement has reached as far as Australia, where climate change demonstrations are not uncommon. Australians are particularly concerned about issues surrounding coal mining and the pollution of oceans.

  • Students in London protest against climate change (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/A. Rodenas)

    'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate

    Parents join the kids

    Across the UK, thousands of university students, teenagers and even primary school children have joined the protests. Some parents have taken the time to accompany their young children to the demonstrations to ensure they don't miss out on having their voices heard.

    Author: Louisa Wright


Thunberg has addressed world leaders at a number of venues for failing young people by not doing enough to curb climate change.

The growing movement of young protesters demanding action on climate change was inspired by 16-year-old Thunberg after she started weekly solo demonstrations outside Sweden's parliament last year. The movement has since spread across Europe and the US, as well as to countries like Brazil, Uganda and Australia.

On May 24, a global Fridays for Future school strike was staged in 131 countries.  

Read more: Germany: Parents support young climate activists

'We all have a role to play'

"We are humbled and inspired by the determination with which youth activists across the world are challenging us all to confront the realities of the climate crisis," Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International's secretary general, said in a statement. "They remind us that we are more powerful than we know and that we all have a role to play in protecting human rights against climate catastrophe."

Amnesty founded the award in 2002 to honor people and groups that advance the cause of human rights. No date has yet been set for the award ceremony.

law/sms (dpa, Reuters)

