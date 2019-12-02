Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid

The teenage Swedish climate activist has arrived in Lisbon after making her second boat trip across the Atlantic in four months. She is expected to attend a demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.
The La Vagabonde catamaran carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon on Tuesday ahead of a Friday climate demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.
Thunberg, 16, whose "climate strike" protest outside Swedish parliament in Stockholm inspired a global Fridays for Future protest movement, was greeted by Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina upon arrival at the Doca de Santo Amaro port.
Read more: COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks
Thunberg, who avoids air travel as a means of protecting the environment, had journeyed to America to attend the annual COP25 climate summit in Chile, but the event was moved to Madrid due to unrest in the South American country.
Spain's Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said last month that the government would help the Swedish activist to get to the climate conference in the country's capital in time.
It was her second round-trip sea voyage across the Atlantic in four months. Her first was to attend a UN climate summit in New York in September.
The COP25 summit in Madrid opened on Monday, with 200 countries pledging a "green revolution" on the first day. Thunberg intends to attend a demonstration at the conference on Friday.
dv/rt (dpa, Reuters)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
Carbon markets could help nations raise ambitions in setting goals that will keep temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, in line with the Paris Agreement. But skeptics say they risk ruining the historic accord. (02.12.2019)
Antonio Guterres has taken the world's major economies to task for not "pulling their weight" to reduce emissions. Ahead of the COP25 climate summit, the UN head said we were rapidly approaching the "point of no return." (01.12.2019)
The head of the UN says he is "disappointed" in global efforts made to limit emissions as the international climate conference COP25 began in Madrid. 200 countries have pledged a "green revolution" on the first day. (02.12.2019)
Thanks, in part, to Greta Thunberg's activism, combating climate change is now at the top of the global agenda. But environmentalists doubt much progress will be made in Madrid as the climate conference kicks off. (02.12.2019)