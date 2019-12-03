 Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid | News | DW | 03.12.2019

News

Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid

The teenage Swedish climate activist has arrived in Lisbon after making her second boat trip across the Atlantic in four months. She is expected to attend a demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

Greta Thunberg in Lisbon

The La Vagabonde catamaran carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon on Tuesday ahead of a Friday climate demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

Thunberg, 16, whose "climate strike" protest outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm inspired a global Fridays for Future protest movement, was greeted by Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina upon arrival at the Doca de Santo Amaro port. 

Read more: COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks

Thunberg, who avoids air travel as a means of protecting the environment, had journeyed to America to attend the annual COP25 climate summit in Chile, but the event was moved to Madrid due to unrest in the South American country.

Spain's Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said last month that the government would help the Swedish activist to get to the climate conference in the country's capital in time.

It was her second round-trip sea voyage across the Atlantic in four months. Her first was to attend a UN climate summit in New York in September.

The COP25 summit in Madrid opened on Monday, with 200 countries pledging a "green revolution" on the first day. Thunberg intends to attend the demonstration at the conference on Friday.

Watch video 02:27

COP25 climate summit begins in Madrid

dv/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Greta Thunberg back in Europe 03.12.2019

The catamaran carrying the teenage climate activist docked in Lisbon. Having attended climate protests in the US she refused to fly back to Europe because of the carbon emissions involved. From Lisbon, she'll go on to the UN climate summit in Madrid.

A worker walks past a COP 25 logo at IFEMA Convention Center, ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP 25) in Madrid

COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks 02.12.2019

Thanks, in part, to Greta Thunberg's activism, combating climate change is now at the top of the global agenda. But environmentalists doubt much progress will be made in Madrid as the climate conference kicks off.

BdTD Klimawandel Eisschmelze

UN chief: Climate change near 'point of no return' 01.12.2019

Antonio Guterres has taken the world's major economies to task for not "pulling their weight" to reduce emissions. Ahead of the COP25 climate summit, the UN head said we were rapidly approaching the "point of no return."

