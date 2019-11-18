 Greta Thunberg could be a time traveler, claims Twitter | News | DW | 21.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greta Thunberg could be a time traveler, claims Twitter

The Swedish teen activist has a doppelgänger in a 120-year old picture of a girl in Canada. Twitter users have dubbed her a time traveler. A DW investigation shows the photo of Thunberg's look-alike is no fake.

A forensic analysis of a photo from 1898 showing a girl who resembles Greta Thunberg

Twitter blew up a tiny bit this week after users identified a girl in an old photo as Greta Thunberg. The similarity between the climate activist and the girl in the picture is striking, right down to the long braids the two wear.

The original image is part of the University of Washington Libraries' photo collection. It is credited to photographer Eric A. Hegg and titled "Three children operating a rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon territory, ca. 1898."

Three children operating rocker at a gold mine in Canada, ca. 1898

The children were apparently extracting water from a well

Hegg was a Swedish-American photographer who documented the Klondike and Alaska gold rushes in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The real deal

DW investigated the photo for telltale signs of fakery but was unable to find any.

A reverse-image search showed the same picture has been used in the past, long before Greta Thunberg began her "school strike for the climate" in 2018, in which she made her name as an activist.

Read more: Greta Thunberg, the teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm

A forensic investigation of the photo showed no signs of manipulation (see top photo).

A Facebook user posted the picture on November 8, writing that she had seen it at Seattle's Pike Place Market, a popular tourist destination. The image with comments about time travel appeared days later on Twitter.

DW recommends

German government would rather save the coalition than the climate, says activist

German climate activist Luisa Neubauer says politicians are hampering urgent climate action measures. She spoke to DW about the growing Fridays for Future movement and why older generations need to step up. (18.11.2019)  

Opinion: Has Greta Thunberg gone overboard?

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing from Europe to New York to travel carbon-free. But few ordinary people will be able to follow her example, writes DW's Felix Steiner. (14.08.2019)  

Greta Thunberg to UN: 'You've stolen my childhood with your empty words'

A UN climate summit drawing 60 world leaders has opened in New York. Activist Greta Thunberg delivered not just words but an impassioned plea for action. (23.09.2019)  

Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm

She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht. (14.08.2019)  

Germany's youth wake up to their political power

The European Parliament elections clearly showed that Germany's young people want their voice to be heard. Observers say a new political generation is rising, with new ways of sharing its thoughts and priorities. (08.06.2019)  

Related content

Kanada, Edmonton: Greta Thunberg vor dem Alberta Legislature Building

Greta Thunberg inspires soon-to-be parents 18.11.2019

Greta Thunberg is an inspiration not only for young climate activists, but also for expectant parents. According to a survey, more and more couples want to name their baby after her.

Greta Thunberg | Atlantik-Reise nach New York

Spain to help Greta Thunberg get to COP25 in Madrid 02.11.2019

Spain's government has offered to get Greta Thunberg to next month's UN climate summit. The Swedish activist appealed for help crossing the Atlantic after a last-minute change in the summit venue from Santiago to Madrid.

Greta Thunberg

Tiny species of beetle named after Greta Thunberg 25.10.2019

A British scientist has named a species of beetle after teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. The scientist previously named a member of the tiny species after naturalist David Attenborough.

Advertisement