 Greta Thunberg asks UN to back lawsuit against Germany and others

News

Greta Thunberg asks UN to back lawsuit against Germany and others

Greta Thunberg launched a formal complaint against five countries for backing fossil-fuels and endangering children. Minors face ''increased death and disease'' as a result of climate change, she and 15 others warned.

This file photo taken on January 31, 2020 in Stockholm shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg giving a press conference during a video conference

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 15 other youths urged the UN on Tuesday to accept their standing claim against five countries, who they say have failed to protect children from imminent and foreseeable risk to their health and wellbeing.

Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Turkey have been accused of ''breaching their obligations under the international Convention on the Rights of Child, by promoting fossil fuels and failing to curb greenhouse gas emissions for decades, despite knowing about the risks of climate change,'' the group said in a press release.

With the filing, Thunberg and her fellow activists are escalating a confrontation with the five countries that stemmed from a lawsuit they formally filed to the UN Convention back in September 2019.

The group focused on these countries, as they are the biggest climate polluters of the 45 nations that have adopted an optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The 2019 complaint alleges that the countries knew about the negative impact on the environment of their carbon emissions and did nothing to prevent it.

Read more: Greta Thunberg to UN: 'You've stolen my childhood with your empty words'

Children face 'death and disease'

Thunberg was joined in the lawsuit by petitioners between the ages of eight and 17, from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Palau, the Marshall Islands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia and the US.

This included Alexandria Villasenor, co-founder of the US Youth Climate Strike. 

''Children are among the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change because, as the Lancet Countdown states, they face increased death and disease from it,'' the activists said.

Three countries – Brazil, France and Germany – responded to the lawsuit, according to the press release, arguing that the claims against them were ''ill-founded or unsubstantiated,'' the complaint was ''inadmissible in the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child,'' and that ''the climate crisis is so global that no state bears responsibility.''

The activists said these objections are ''baseless,'' adding that ''the countries should be judged for their conduct rather than words.''

''No state acting in the best interest of the child would impose the devastating burden of weak climate policies on young and future generations the way these five countries have done,'' Thunberg and the group said.

The activists noted that Brazil, France and Germany are all ''failing to do their share in meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement's more ambitious goal, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, despite the scientific consensus demonstrating that this pathway is the minimum necessary to prevent irreversible threats to human rights.''

Moreover, they argued that these countries were still taking measures to accelerate rather than mitigate climate change, such as subsidizing fossil fuels.

  • German environment protesters wear face masks with the date 2038 written on them
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    January: Germany sets coal end date

    After lengthy talks, a government-appointed commission announces Germany plans to stop producing energy from coal-fired plants by 2038. Climate campaigners say it's too little, too late. Germany currently generates nearly 40% of its electricity from coal and has failed to meet targets set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The anticipated phaseout cost: €40 billion ($44 billion).

  • Himalayan mountains, with Mount Everest lit up by the sun
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    February: On thin ice

    After a five-year study, scientists warn two-thirds of glaciers in the Hindu-Kush-Himalayan region could melt by 2100 if global carbon emissions are not cut. Meltwater from the area, home to Mount Everest, feeds into 10 of the world's most important river systems. Water shortages would cripple food and energy production in eight countries, directly or indirectly affecting nearly 2 billion people.

  • Residents of Beira walk through flooded streets with bags on their heads
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    March: Cyclone Idai batters Africa

    "One of the deadliest storms on record in the Southern Hemisphere" — according to the UN — hits low-lying Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, killing nearly 1,000 people and causing widespread damage. Vast swaths of farmland are flooded, bringing disease and food shortages. Six weeks later, another cyclone strikes. Some 62 million people were affected by extreme weather in 2018, says the WMO.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to a train in London
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    April: Disorder and disruption

    Extinction Rebellion causes more than a week of travel chaos in London with disruptive, colorful protests across the British capital. In the UK and around the world, the activist group's rallies make headlines throughout the year as they promote radical political, economic and social change to avert the worst effects of global warming. Critics call their plans to abandon fossil fuels unrealistic.

  • Fridays for Future protest, featuring a green European Union placard
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    May: Green revolution sweeps Europe

    At the EU elections, voter turnout is up — and populist and environmentalist parties make big gains. European Green parties win 74 seats in the 751-member European Parliament. The German Greens take more than 20% of the vote, their best-ever results. Frans Timmermans is chosen as the European Commission's new climate chief, with the bloc aiming to cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

  • German environmental protesters face off with police at Garzweiler
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    June: Climate protests target coal

    Thousands of protesters descend on Garzweiler, one of Germany's biggest open-pit coal mines near Cologne, protesting plans to expand at the expense of nearby old-growth forest. Meanwhile, an estimated 40,000 people from across Europe march through Aachen to campaign for more climate action. Over the Channel, the UK parliament becomes the first in the world to declare a symbolic climate emergency.

  • The sun shines from a blue sky on a mowed meadow
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    July: It's getting hot

    Much of Europe suffers through an intense heat wave, with temperatures breaking 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) across the continent — smashing records set just weeks earlier. People are advised to limit time spent outdoors, while travelers face delays due to speed restrictions on superheated railway tracks. Climate monitoring agencies report July as the hottest month on record.

  • A Brazilian farmer and a dog walk through a burnt area of the Amazon rainforest
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    August: Amazon on fire

    The number of forest fires in the Amazon surges to its highest point since 2010, and thousands of firefighters are deployed to put out the blaze. President Jair Bolsonaro blasts a global outcry that not enough is being done to protect the world's largest tropical rainforest, insisting on Brazil's sovereign right. Previously, he blamed rainforest protections for hindering economic development.

  • Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump faces on a placard at an environmental protest in Italy
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    September: Thunberg vs. Trump

    Teen activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired Fridays for Future protests worldwide, blasts world leaders at the United Nations for "failing to act" on the climate crisis. "Change is coming, whether you like it or not." As millions of young people join marches around the world, leaders from more than 70 countries commit to carbon neutrality by 2050 — but not China, Russia, India, Japan or China.

  • Youth climate activist Hanna Edenshaw in Vancouver
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    October: Climate in court

    Local groups, cities and young people around the world increasingly take their climate concerns to court in 2019. Just this month: a group of 15 youths (above) sues the Canadian government for violating their fundamental rights with policies that fail to curb CO2 emissions. Over in Germany, a court rejects a lawsuit by three farming families against Berlin's failed climate mitigation efforts.

  • Two tourists snap a selfie in a flooded St. Mark's Square
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    November: Rising waters

    Venice is hit by exceptional floods, with water levels topping 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) three times in one week — the worst flooding since records began in 1872. Famed monuments and museums, including St. Mark's Basilica and the crypt, are inundated. Undeterred tourists, however, continue to snap selfies. Meanwhile, Oxford English Dictionary names "climate emergency" its word of the year.

  • An aircraft passes the rising sun (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    December: 'Our war against nature must stop'

    As world leaders meet in Madrid for the COP25 climate conference, the head of the UN says the world is rapidly approaching the "point of no return." An EU report says the environmental situation has worsened, with the bloc likely to miss 2030 carbon reduction targets. Reacting to climate concerns, the European Parliament declares a "climate emergency" and the EU Commission lays out its Green Deal.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


