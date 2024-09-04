Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza protest in Denmark

The activist was part of a group calling for an academic boycott of Israeli universities. She was arrested earlier this year in the Netherlands during a climate protest.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested alongside several other protestors on Wednesday during a demonstration in Denmark. She had taken part in a demonstration at the University of Copenhagen to call for an academic boycott of Israeli universities.

Thunberg, 21, was photographed by the Ekstra Bladet daily wearing a black and white keffiyeh and being escorted off campus by police.

She had shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page with the "Students against the Occupation" group.

A Copenhagen police spokesman told French news agency AFP that she and several others were acused of "forcing their way" into a university building and "blocking the entrance."

Series of protests

The University of Copenhagen is one of many tertiary education institutions around the world that has seen student protests against university cooperation with Israel. Protestors seek to draw attention to the high number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

Critics have also highlighted the environmental cost of Israel's invasion of Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israelis civilians.

Thunberg also joined a protest in Malmö, Sweden, in May, over the decision to allow Israel to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest. She was also arrested in the Netherlands in June as part of a climate protest.

