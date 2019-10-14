 Greens push for autobahn speed limit in Bundestag vote | News | DW | 17.10.2019

News

Greens push for autobahn speed limit in Bundestag vote

German lawmakers are preparing to vote on a Greens proposal to impose speed limits on the country's famed highways. Backers say the measure will improve traffic, safety and pollution, but critics say it makes no sense.

A road sign indicating a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour

Germany's Parliament, the Bundestag, could vote Thursday on whether to introduce a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) on the autobahn from January 2020.

The proposal from the opposition Greens has triggered a heated debate in the country, which is known for its network of speed limit-free motorways.

Greens lawmaker Anton Hofreiter said speed restrictions were "long overdue" and would help prevent fatal accidents, as well as bring down costs for motorists, noise pollution and climate emissions.

"Those who want to make motorways safer and the traffic flow more smoothly must back a speed limit," he told the German press agency dpa.

Read moreWill Germany use autobahn speed limits to cut carbon emissions?

  • View through a windshield out onto the Autobahn (Imago/Horst Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    The sky's the limit

    The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany nonetheless has an excellent network of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

  • Major traffic jam on the Autobahn (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Bracing yourself

    According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

  • View into the side rear-view mirror (imago/Jochen Tack)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Tailgaters

    Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

  • Permanent speed camera on side of road (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Smile for the camera!

    Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

  • Woman speaking on her cell at the steering wheel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Cell phones a no-no

    Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

  • Complete stand-still on the Autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Make way for help

    The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

  • Warning sign with light on road (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Be on the alert

    You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

  • Woman blowing into straw for alcohol test (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Driving under the influence

    In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.05 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 0.16 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

  • Winter in Deutschland Verkehr Glatteis (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Snow tires

    Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

  • Person with their feet propped up outside a car window (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    A relaxed approach

    To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Government rejects limits

The federal government, a coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats, ruled out an autobahn speed limit during talks on how to curb emissions at the start of the year. At the time, the Environment Ministry said the measure would do little to shrink Germany's carbon footprint.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has also previously said the idea of imposing limits "defies all common sense."

Germany is the only country in Europe with no official speed limit on highways. However, there are restrictions on 20% of the network, mainly in and around cities and construction sites. Germany's neighbors Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, France and the Czech Republic all have a 130 km/h limit. In Belgium and Switzerland, a 120 km/h limit is in place.

Read moreEverything you need to know about the German autobahn

Hofreiter of the Greens accused the government in Berlin of ignoring the clear advantages of a speed limit: "We urge the coalition to abandon its ideological blockade and agree to our motion," Hofreiter said.

Greens politician Cem Özdemir, head of the Bundestag's transport committee, told public broadcaster ARD that he didn't expect the vote to pass, but "as is so often the case with Greens proposals, we present them, and eventually there'll be a majority behind them."

Watch video 03:00

The Autobahn of the future comes CO2 free

nm/rt (dpa, AFP)

