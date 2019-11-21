 Greenpeace nabs ′C′ from Merkel′s CDU party headquarters | News | DW | 21.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greenpeace nabs 'C' from Merkel's CDU party headquarters

After Greenpeace activists absconded with the "C", they unfurled a banner next to the remaining letters that translated to: "You should protect the climate." The move came just ahead of the CDU's annual party conference.

A Greenpeace activists carries the C from the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Environmental activists with Greenpeace removed the "C" from the headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in Berlin on Thursday.

Videos of the protest showed an activist walking away from the CDU headquarters with the big red C strapped to their back. That left only the letters "DU" remaining on display — which is the German word for "you."

Other Greenpeace members appeared to rappel from the roof to unfurl a banner next to the DU which translated to: "You should protect the climate."

Shortly after the C disappeared, an account called "I am the C" appeared on Twitter — documenting the C's travels through the German capital and calling out Merkel's party for its failings.

"Hello World! I am the C of the CDU and I've had enough! I can't be with [you] any longer. Protecting creation means protecting the climate," read one post, referencing one of the conservative party's campaign slogans.

It was unclear what the activists planned on doing with the C, but vowed that the red letter was "going on a trip."

'We're happy to lend it to them'

CDU leader and German Defense Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, appeared to take the protest in stride, which took place shortly before the start of the CDU's annual party conference in Leipzig.

"It wouldn't hurt Greenpeace to have a 'C' [that stands for] for Christianity and sustainability — we're happy to lend it to them for a short time," she said, according to news agency DPA.

CDU secretary general Paul Ziemiak posted a picture of himself from the party conference posing with another, older copy of the party's logo.

"We're in luck since the original 'C' is here in Leipzig," he wrote.

The party, or supporters of the party, countered the Greenpeace protest by creating the rival account "I am the DU" on Twitter. One of the posts, which said it was a "love letter to the C," included a link to the CDU membership page.

Greenpeace said it planned the logo letter theft to protest against the CDU's "disastrous climate policies."

Last week, parliament approved the German government's climate protection plan, which was criticized by environmental groups for not going far enough.

Although the plan, which was hammered out by Merkel's coalition government, seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030. Germany is lagging behind its current goals, having only achieved 30% of the target it hopes to achieve by 2030.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • BdT Deutschland Inselblogger für Norderney gesucht (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner)

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Keeping the coast safe

    At the moment, water levels in Germany's North and Baltic Seas are not rising any faster than usual, but scientists say the process is likely to speed up in the coming decades. Exactly when, and by how much, is uncertain. And that complicates the work of coastal defense authorities.

  • Naturraum Nordsee (DW/Tamsin Walker)

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Feat of engineering

    Over the centuries, the hundreds of kilometers of dikes along Germany's coastline have become higher and more sophisticated. The latest incarnations are called "climate dikes" and are especially designed to be able to hold back higher waters brought about by warming temperatures and rising sea levels.

  • Geese in the foreground, a house on a mound in the background

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Houses on tiny hills

    One time-honored way populations under threat from higher sea levels have sought to secure themselves, has been to build their homes on small mounds. On the so-called Hallig islands, it is not uncommon for these embankments to be all that is left above water during a storm surge.

  • A cod close up, with others swimming in the background

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Cod off to cooler waters

    Unlike sea-level rise, an increase in temperatures in Germany's North and Baltic Seas is already palpable. Scientists say both bodies of water are around 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in the 1960s. This shift in conditions has had an impact on several species, including cod, which have begun to migrate north in search of the cold in which they thrive.

  • A large school of anchovies

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Heading for the heat

    At the other end of the scale, anchovies are increasingly making a home for themselves in the North Sea off Germany. The species is usually found in more southerly climes, but the warming temperatures are attracting them to new waters.

  • Wadden Sea at low tide, with a flock of birds flying overhead

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Mud flats in danger

    The Wadden Sea UNESCO World Heritage Site is also at risk from the predicted sea-level rise. It serves as a resting place for millions of migratory birds traveling between the Arctic and warmer regions to the south. Because it is so rich in food, the birds stop there for several weeks at a time to build up fat and energy reserves for their onward journeys.

  • Naturraum Nordsee (DW/Tamsin Walker)

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Life in the salt marsh

    While few plant species can survive the salty waters that regularly flood the marshes between the Wadden Sea and the dikes, the environment is alive with tiny insect species and birds that nest at ground level.

  • Two birds stand in the shallows

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Drowning dinner

    If the sea level were to rise too quickly, the Wadden Sea's characteristic mud flats would no longer be exposed at low tide. That would have huge implications, not only for the birds that rely on the ecosystem for food, but for the ecosystem itself.

    Author: Tamsin Walker


DW recommends

Germany's Merkel wants 1 million electric car charge points by 2030

Angela Merkel wants to encourage people to switch to electric cars as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions. The chancellor says mobility in the future must be "climate friendly." (03.11.2019)  

Climate activist's Holocaust remarks spark outrage in Germany

Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam's description of the Holocaust as "just another f—kery" has sparked widespread anger in Germany, with politicians and environmental activists firmly rejecting his remarks. (21.11.2019)  

German CDU chief: No overhaul of German coalition deal

Germany is governed by a coalition of Angela Merkel's CDU, its sister party CSU, and the center-left SPD. Many want to rethink the relationship, but CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has rejected the idea. (17.11.2019)  

Merkel's CDU and far-right AfD may be nearing cooperation

Are parts of Merkel's conservatives softening to the far-right AfD? A group of CDU politicians in Thuringia has called the party line into question, prompting sharp criticism from party brass and Jewish leaders. (05.11.2019)  

German parliament approves climate protection plan

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030. (15.11.2019)  

German court dismisses climate change challenge to Merkel

A court in Germany has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three farming families who along with Greenpeace argued that Angela Merkel's government has not done enough to tackle climate change. (31.10.2019)  

Climate changes Germany's coast

From temperature increases to predictions of sea level rise, Germany's seas and coastal communities are facing changes that require pre-emptive action. (24.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

AKK under pressure ahead of CDU party convention 21.11.2019

Germany's conservative CDU party is set to hold its annual conference in the eastern city of Leipzig. Just one year ago, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer succeeded Chancellor Merkel as party leader - but she faces more and more criticism from within her own ranks.

CDU Partei - Symbol

What to watch for when Angela Merkel's conservatives meet 21.11.2019

From questions of party leadership to the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, much is at stake at the CDU conference. DW looks at the issues that could signal the party's future direction.

Friday for Future Klimastreik Berlin

German parliament approves climate protection plan 15.11.2019

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.

Advertisement