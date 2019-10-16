 Greenpeace director: ′We need to find ways to connect rather than divide us′ | Global Ideas | DW | 29.11.2019

Global Ideas

Greenpeace director: 'We need to find ways to connect rather than divide us'

Greenpeace international director Jennifer Morgan spoke to DW about how climate change is linked to human rights and why the world's poorest countries might eventually have to go to court to get climate funding.

Greenpeace: Jennifer Morgan (Greenpeace/Bas Beentjes)

Greenpeace's Jennifer Morgan

If the world doesn't get its act together on climate change, then humanitarian crises will worsen, says Jennifer Morgan, who took over as Greenpeace International director in April 2016, having previously headed the Climate Program at the World Resources Institute. She spoke to DW about the need for more humane international cooperation and environmental justice. 

DW: What should be expected when it comes to the humanitarian impacts of climate change in the future?

Jennifer Morgan: Many of the humanitarian crises or events will often be exacerbated and multiplied by climate change. For example, in places where there are droughts, those droughts will be longer and could be across more countries. So from a humanitarian perspective you are looking at how you actually support these people.  

If you are thinking about conflicts — to take the drought example, climate change isn't the primary cause of conflict, but fighting over water might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. You are looking at storms getting more intense, and more people being displaced. There's also lots of work on the health impacts of climate change.

And the thing that's so unfair is that it is very clear it's the most vulnerable people around the world that are hit hardest by humanitarian crises and they are hardest hit by climate change.

What does addressing environmental injustice look like to you in concrete terms?

There is a lot of work that's been done by Oxford University and the Union of Concerned Scientists on top corporations in the world and how much they have attributed to the rise of temperature. So I think what it should look like is that those companies should pay for the damages that they are causing to local communities.

Read more: Climate talks: The power of the world's least powerful countries

Floating gardens in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is one country already experiencing internal migration due to climate change

Read more: Building walls to keep climate refugees out 

On the governmental side of things in climate change negotiations, it means that developed countries need to be ready to fund help and support poor countries to make the shift to renewable energy and stopping deforestation. They need all of their development aid to be supporting adaptation and they need to be ready to pay reparations.

What form can you imagine reparations taking?

So there's different levels of it within the Paris agreement. You do have a mechanism for loss and damage [in the agreement] which is there to support the poorest countries. The North would rather not just pay for the actual damage but they may look at how to pay for avoidance of damage in the future: so more infrastructure.

What I expect in the years to come is litigation. I think that the poorest countries in the world and most vulnerable are eventually going to have to go to human rights courts and the court of justice to actually work to try and get some of the funding.

Do you see an opportunity to address inequalities and human rights issues while tackling climate change?

I think there is a huge opportunity. I think we all see that the root causes, this short-termism, putting corporate profit over people, the role of those companies in decision making in government, I think all of that joins up.

Read more: The global injustice of the climate crisis 

And the fact that we can address many of these issues together I think is the way that we have to go forward. If you look at how corporates are governed around the world as well that's part of the issue. There's very little corporate governance.

Jennifer Morgan speaks to protesters in Berlin (Greenpeace/G. Welters)

Jennifer Morgan speaking at a Stop Coal demonstration in Berlin

A woman drives a motorcycle through a flooded street (Getty Images for Lumix/F. Goodall)

Pacific islands like Tuvalu are facing the existential threat of rising sea levels

What role do you see climate change having in creating political division?

I think if you look into the future in a world where the world hasn't gotten its act together and temperatures continue to rise, you're going to see more conflicts, more refugees and less stability.

And I think it's in those situations where we see already that that's being used to shut down borders. "Protect your own" — this type of thing. And I think we need an international cooperation model which is much more humane, and which considers people might be fleeing partially from a driver that comes from wealthier countries [climate change].

Read more: Colombia's youth fighting for the Amazon — in the courts and on the streets 

I think it really gets to our values as human beings, of understanding the people who aren't able to stay where they would like to stay and need to move, are people just like we are. Finding ways that can connect us rather than divide us. 

We've recently seen a global movement of climate activism. How different is it to what you've seen before, and where do you think it is heading?

It's hugely significant and of a different nature than what we've seen before because it is very much driven by youth. If you look at intergenerational equity and justice, they are realizing the lack of responsibility that older generations have shown, potentially means for them a world of instability and chaos. This is not a "one off" for them: They are just going to keep going. They're not responsible for fixing it [climate change] either. So it is very morally confrontational to adults.

The thing that we all need to work on together is making sure that this gets directed into places where we can start seeing the difference. That may be government policy, it may be in identifying which companies need to shift, but it is [the activism] different than it's been in the past.

The interview was conducted by Holly Young and has been edited and condensed for clarity. 

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


