Greenland votes, split on rare earth metals mining

Greenlanders cast their ballots in an early parliamentary election on Tuesday.

The result could decide whether the Kvanefjeld mine project gets the go-ahead in the semiautonomous Danish territory.

The country's ruling social democratic Siumut and main opposition Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) parties are split on the issue, Siumut arguing in favor and IA against.

What is the Kvanefjeld mine project?

The project would see a large mining complex built at Kvanefjeld in the south of the island to dig for rare-earth metals, such as uranium and neodymium.

The election campaign also focused on issues surrounding fishing and cultural identity

These are used in a wide array of sectors and products, including smartphones, wind turbines, microchips, batteries for electric cars and weapons systems.

Estimates show the Kvanefjeld mine could hold the largest deposit of rare-earth metals outside China.

The proposed project is licensed to Australian group Greenland Minerals. Chinese Shenghe Resources is the biggest shareholder.

International interest in Greenland's rare earths

The rare earth reserves have previously raised international interest by countries hoping to balance out China's control of 90% of supply worldwide of rare earth metals.

Given the materials' importance when making almost any modern military equipment, for instance, China's domination of the market is seen by some as a national security threat.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Record holder Greenland holds a number of world records. It is the world's largest island, the least densely populated territory on Earth, and home to the only permanent ice sheet outside Antarctica. Most of its 56,000 residents are Inuit, descendants of those who migrated there from what is now Canada in the 13th century.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Home rule Greenland was granted home rule by Denmark in 1979. In 2008, Greenlanders voted in favor of an act that granted their government even more power. Before being a Danish territory, Greenland has also been under the Norwegian crown, and was even briefly claimed by Portuguese explorers in 1499.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island The North Pole Seen here in the capital, Nuuk, where about one third of Greenlanders live, is "Santa's mailbox." Thousands of letters addressed to St.Nicolas were delivered here every around Christmas each year. Some volunteers even sent handwritten responses to as many children as they could, until the mailbox was forced to close in 2018.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Melting ice Greenlanders were among the first to feel the affects of climate change, both from rising sea levels and melting arctic ice. Recently, scientists recorded a massive ice melt on the island that hadn't been predicted to occur until 2070. If the all of Greenland's ice disappears, sea levels will rise 23 feet, destroying massive amounts of coastal areas worldwide.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island The mighty muskox A sign in Greenland warns travels to be aware of passing muskoxen, famous for the intense odor sometimes by males. They are native only to Greenland, northern Canada, and Alaska. After centuries of declining populations due to overhunting, muskoxen have recently been making a comeback due to new hunting restrictions.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Tens of thousands of seals killed annually Much of Greenland's economy is dependent on fishing. One controversial form of fishing that is still allowed is seal hunting, often done by shooting seals that are sitting on ice sheets. Although it is widely accepted that the killing of seals could lead to extinction and other disasters for the ecosystem, some rural Greelanders entirely depend on hunting seals for their livelihood.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Alternative transportation In some parts of Greenland, there are no roads, and locals must use dog sleds to get from village to village or to the sea. Snowmobiles must be important and are too expensive for many villagers. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



In 2019, former US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the US should consider buying Greenland from Denmark.

The London-based Polar Research Policy Initiative said recently that the intelligence-sharing alliance known as Five Eyes should forge ties with Greenland to boost supplies of critical minerals and cut dependence on China.

Greenland's parties are split on the project

The Siumut party argues the mine would yield an economic windfall.

Siumut party leader Erik Jensen has said the mine would be "hugely important for Greenland's economy," helping diversify revenues and achieve greater independence from Denmark.

The economy still heavily depends on subsidies from Copenhagen, which amount to €526 million per year ($620 million) — a third of Greenland's budget.

The left-leaning and environmentalist IA party and other opponents say it could harm the vast island's environment that is already experiencing the effects of climate change. The party has a zero-tolerance policy for uranium mining.

A poll published Monday by newspaper Sermitsiaq showed that 63% of respondents were against the mining project, although only 29% were against mining in general, news agency AFP reported.

Who is likely to win?

The election campaign for parliament's 31 seats has also centered on fishing — the main driver of Greenland's economy.

Final results from the ballot are expected on Wednesday

On the island nation where are 90% of its 56,000-strong population are indigenous Inuit people, social issues and cultural identity have also been part of the campaign.

Opinion polls before the election showed the Siumut Party, which has led all governments since 1979 except for one period between 2009-2013, trailing IA.

Observers stress political surveys in Greenland have proved to be uncertain and subject to rapid swings with only approximately 40,000 eligible voters.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. local time (2200 UTC). Final results are expected early Wednesday.

