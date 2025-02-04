Greenland PM proposes election, foreign donation ban

Greenland's prime minister has proposed an election for March 11. The announcement came with Greenland's parliament mulling a ban on foreign political donations, with Donald Trump repeating his interest in the territory.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede on Tuesday proposed that a general election be held on March 11.

The Arctic island's independence aspirations appear set to take center stage in the upcoming election campaign, against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's fresh interest in acquiring it.

What Greenland's PM said

"We are in the midst of a serious time. A time that we have never experienced in our country," Egede said in a social media post that did not mention Trump.

"The time is not for internal division, but for cooperation and coming together for our country. I am again more than ready to work for you and to lead our country."

Egede said he would ask parliament to approve his proposal to hold an election.

Greenland had been due to hold parliamentary elections before April 6.

How do Greenlanders feel about Trump's proposal to buy them? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bill to stop foreign donations

At the same time, a law to ban foreign donations to political parties over concerns of outside influence was expected to be approved by the territory's parliament, or Inatsisartut. The bill is supported by the government, which has a majority.

According to the bill's text, the legislation seeks to "safeguard the political integrity of Greenland."

The document continues that the law "must be considered in light of the geopolitical interests in Greenland and the current situation... where representatives of an allied superpower have expressed their interest in taking over and controlling Greenland," the text says.

The text stipulates that "parties, including local and youth sections, are not allowed to receive contributions from foreign or anonymous donors." It defines such donors as those "who reside or are domiciled outside Greenland."

The proposal would also ban any single party from receiving domestic private contributions of more than 200,000 Danish kroner (about €26,800, $27,700) in total, or 20,000 kroner from any single contributor.

How likely is a vote for independence?

A recent survey by pollster Verian showed a majority of Greenlanders would vote for independence if such a referendum were held now.

However, some 45% have said they would not wish to do so if the standard of living were to be negatively affected.

Denmark ruled the island — believed to hold large untapped mineral and oil reserves — for centuries, with Greenland a Danish colony until 1953. The territory has since gained broad autonomy, including the right to declare independence.

However, Copenhagen remains responsible for Greenland's security and foreign policy.

Danish PM looks to EU for support over Greenland To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While the government of Greenland has said it is open for business, it has also said it does not wish to be part of the US.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his wish to control the strategically important island and he has not ruled out using military or economic power to achieve this.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said it is up to Greenland itself to decide on its own future.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse