Berlin's International Green Week is an important food and agriculture show usually held at the beginning of the year. it's open to the general public, with people enjoying food samples from all parts of the world.
The first Green Week was held back in 1926. Contrary to popular belief, the show owes its name to the green felt coats once worn by farmers and still worn by foresters in Germany.
The small, eastern European country has a chance to show off its regional delicacies at this international trade fair. Pag island is home to a unique sheep, whose milk is used to make artisan cheese. But it’s not plain sailing for Croatia’s farmers.