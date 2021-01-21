Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Green Week

Berlin's International Green Week is an important food and agriculture show usually held at the beginning of the year. it's open to the general public, with people enjoying food samples from all parts of the world.

The first Green Week was held back in 1926. Contrary to popular belief, the show owes its name to the green felt coats once worn by farmers and still worn by foresters in Germany.

DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 21.01.2021

Presidential Plan - Farm Tech
Bayern, ein Genuss DW, Ben Knight, 21. Januar 2020

Berlin's Green Week brings the village children to the big city 22.01.2020

The Green Week fair, when Germany's rural regions show off their wares in the capital, has rarely seen so much controversy as this year. The government's "village children" campaign didn't exactly ease tensions.

Fair trade coffee is hot at Berlin's Green Week 20.01.2020

Why have some coffee growers been able to earn a decent living since 2016? Some blame rock bottom retail chain prices. But recently, efforts have been made to end to starvation wages in third world countries.
Protesters gather at Brandenburg Gate during Green Week in Berlin

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin 18.01.2020

Tens of thousands of people have marched in Berlin calling for more sustainable farming as an agricultural trade fair kicks off. Farmers also protested, saying they are being forced to bear the burden of reform.

Croatia – Partner country at Berlin’s Green Week 17.01.2020

The small, eastern European country has a chance to show off its regional delicacies at this international trade fair. Pag island is home to a unique sheep, whose milk is used to make artisan cheese. But it’s not plain sailing for Croatia’s farmers.
19.01.2019, Berlin: Teilnehmer einer Demonstration Wir haben es satt! demonstrieren am Brandenburger Tor unter dem Motto Der Agrarindustrie den Geldhahn abdrehen! Foto: Ralf Hirschberger/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

In Berlin 35,000 call for eco-sustainable harvests during Green Week 19.01.2019

Tens of thousands of critics of industrialized farming have converged on Berlin to renew calls for shifts to eco-sustainable harvests. Visiting Berlin for its annual Green Week expo are 70 agriculture ministers.
HALDENSLEBEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 23: In this aerial view a worker drives a specialzed vehicle that is laying tubing used for running fiber optic cable underground during the installation of broadband infrastructure by a private company called MDDSL on August 23, 2017 near Haldensleben, Germany. The German government is subsidizing efforts to improve broadband access in rural areas. Germany faces elections on September 24 and rural development is a strongly political issue. Many rural areas in Germany, especially in the eastern parts, are facing challenges, especially due to demographics. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Optimiert für mobile Angebote

Faster internet needed in new era for German farmers 23.01.2018

At the International Green Week trade fair in Berlin, German farming takes center stage. Like many industries, agriculture is grappling with digitalization, and as DW found out, it needs faster internet to cope.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 19.01.2018

The Trump economy - Cuba tourism - Berlin Green Week
In Lützow (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) wird am 24.07.2013 Wintergerste geerntet. Auf einer zeitgleich stattfindenden Pressekonferenz informiert der Bauernverband des Landes über den derzeitigen Stand der Ernte. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck (zu dpa «Gerstenernte in Rekordzeit» vom 24.07.2013)

German agricultural exports hit new high 18.01.2018

German farmers have some good news to report as International Green Week kicks off in Berlin. Exports of German agricultural produce and farm machinery reached a new peak last year despite a challenging environment.
Titel: DW euromaxx Grüne Woche Reportage Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Internationale Grüne Woche, Berlin, Hendrik Welling, Spezialitäten, Messe für Ernährung, Landwirtschaft und Gartenbau, kulinarische Weltreise Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Ralph Meiling Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 23.01.2017 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Internationale Grüne Woche, Berlin Bildbeschreibung: DW-Reporter Hendrik Welling auf der Grünen Woche 2017 Copyright: DW

Green Week: A culinary world adventure 25.01.2017

Berlin International Green Week is the world's largest exhibition for food, agriculture and horticulture. Our reporter Hendrik Welling is there for the first time, filling up on delicacies from all over the world.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe | 25.01.2017 25.01.2017

The House of Dior, 70 years of haute couture. Culinary adventure: our reporter samples some quirky creations at the Berlin International Green Week. And Moscow's beautiful winter.
Schweine stehen am 06.07.2016 in Lengerich (Niedersachsen) in einem Stall. Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Jaspersen

Animal welfare in spotlight at Berlin Green Week 20.01.2017

The biggest international agribusiness trade fair is this year focusing on the treatment of farm animals. With consumers unwilling to pay more, producers are asking how expensive can cheap meat be?
Eier mit einem Kueken im Eierkarton | eggs and in a carton | Verwendung weltweit

Scientists train laser beams on cruel practice of shredding newborn chicks 16.01.2017

Unwanted by the poultry industry, billions of male chicks are thrown into mechanical shredders or gassed to death the moment they enter this world. German researchers have developed a more humane alternative.
Grüne Woche 2016 in Berlin Äpfel der Sorten Ananasrenette, Champagner Renette und Zuccalmaglios Renette Bild: DW/N. Zimmermann

Can Germany's heirloom apple varieties be saved? 22.01.2016

Germany has thousands of kinds of apples - but due to changes in farming and lifestyle, many are at risk of disappearing forever. A network of experts is trying to preserve rare and ancient, specially adapted varieties.
Demonstranten ziehen am Samstag (21.01.2012) zum Kanzleramt in Berlin und tragen dabei ein Transparent mit der Aufschrift Eine neue Agrarpolitik jetzt! Wir haben es satt!. Mehrere tausend Demonstranten folgten dem Aufruf unter dem Motto Wir haben es satt!, der von rund rund 90 Organisationen und Vereine unterstützt wird, und zogen vom Hauptbahnhof zum Bundeskanzleramt. Foto: Florian Schuh dpa/lbn

Why Germans are demanding a shift in agriculture 15.01.2016

DW looks at why people are taking to the streets in Germany to demand an "Agrarwende" - or agricultural transformation. Issues include health concerns, protection of animals, and pollution impacts on water and climate.
The noun vegetable usually means an edible plant or part of a plant other than a sweet fruit or seed. This usually means the leaf, stem, or root of a plant. #5578715 Copyright: Colourbox

Morocco shows off its green side 15.01.2016

Morocco is this year's partner country at the International Green Week in Berlin. Some 40 percent of Moroccans work in the country's agriculture and fishing industries.
Show more articles