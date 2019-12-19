 Green tech brings power to off-grid Africa | Global Ideas | DW | 25.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Green tech brings power to off-grid Africa

Solar power container brings economic opportunities and reasons to stay to a remote Malian village.

Watch video 07:19

Solar power for Mali

Project goal: The "Solartainer" brings clean power to off-grid villages to stimulate economic activity and encourage people to stay in their communities, while ensuring that development has a low climate impact.

Budget: The solar power unit costs about 150,000 euros ($160,000). Consumers pay for the power they use, meaning the initial cost is recouped in around 15 years.

Partner organizations: The International Climate Initiative of the German Environment Ministry financed a prototype of the Africa GreenTec Solartainer in Niger. Since then, Africa GreenTec has worked with private donors to bring the technology to communities in Mali.

It's a big day in Sirakoro as trucks arrive, finally bringing the Malian village its own source of power. Aida and Torsten Schreiber founded Africa GreenTec to bring sustainable economic development to remote communities like Sirakoro. Their Solartainer comprises a photovoltaic unit and rechargeable battery pack, and can supply more than 400 connections. For small businesses in particular, this brings new opportunities to power machinery — or perhaps a fridge — all with renewable energy from the sun.

A film by Jürgen Schneider

Audios and videos on the topic

Solar power for Mali  

Related content

Deutschland | Wasserstofftankfahrzeug

Power-to-X: The secret to a 100% renewable energy system? 19.12.2019

By turning renewable electricity into fuel, power-to-X could free transport, heating and industrial process from fossil fuels — once costs fall.

Südafrika thermische Solaranlage Solarenergie-Projekt in Kapstadt

Green growth: Africa chooses between renewables and fossil fuels 06.12.2019

Africa emits less than 4% of global CO2 but struggles to provide electricity to half its population. Energy infrastructure built today could have massive impacts on future emissions and living standards.

Brasilien Licht aus der Plastikflasche, Solarenergie für die Kalunga

Solar power in a bottle brings light to remote communities in Brazil 12.03.2019

Renewable technology is bringing light into the lives of Kalunga people, descendants of slaves living in remote communities in Brazil. Now, solar powered lamps made from recycled bottles are extending their evenings.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  