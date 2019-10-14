Green push for autobahn speed limit fails in Bundestag

German ministers have overwhelmingly voted against a Greens proposal to impose speed limits on the country's highways. Backers said the measure would improve traffic, safety and pollution. Critics said it made no sense.
Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, voted on Thursday against a bill proposed by the Greens that would have introduced a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) on the nation's highways.
Out of the 631 votes cast, 498 voted against the proposal. All members of the AfD and Union parties rejected the bill and just two members from each of the SPD and Union parties voted for the the proposal.
"You're defending a transport policy from the day before yesterday" said Cem Özdemirm, Green party member and Chair of the Committee on Transport to Andreas Scheuer, CSU minister and prominent anti-speed limit opponent.
The proposal from the opposition Greens triggered a heated debate in the country, which is known for its network of speed limit-free motorways.
Greens lawmaker Anton Hofreiter said speed restrictions were "long overdue" and would help prevent fatal accidents, as well as bring down costs for motorists, noise pollution and climate emissions.
"Those who want to make motorways safer and the traffic flow more smoothly must back a speed limit," he told the German press agency dpa.
Government rejects limits
The federal government, a coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats, ruled out an autobahn speed limit during talks on how to curb emissions at the start of the year. At the time, the Environment Ministry said the measure would do little to shrink Germany's carbon footprint.
Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has also previously said the idea of imposing limits "defies all common sense."
Germany is the only country in Europe with no official speed limit on highways. However, there are restrictions on 20% of the network, mainly in and around cities and construction sites. Germany's neighbors Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, France and the Czech Republic all have a 130 km/h limit. In Belgium and Switzerland, a 120 km/h limit is in place.
Hofreiter of the Greens accused the government in Berlin of ignoring the clear advantages of a speed limit: "We urge the coalition to abandon its ideological blockade and agree to our motion," Hofreiter said.
Greens politician Cem Özdemir, head of the Bundestag's transport committee, told public broadcaster ARD that he didn't expect the vote to pass, but "as is so often the case with Greens proposals, we present them, and eventually there'll be a majority behind them."
Despite the rejection of the proposal and widespread perception that all Germany's highways are without speed limits, around 30% of motorways in Germany have a fixed speed limit some or all of the time, according to German car association ADAC.
