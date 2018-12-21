 Green pumps for Jordan′s water | Global Ideas | DW | 21.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Green pumps for Jordan's water

Jordan goes to great lengths to get water to its people. It's a dry country that requires a lot of power and the water still doesn't always reach its destination. New technology could be the solution.

Watch video 06:01
Now live
06:01 mins.

Energy efficient water pumps in Jordan

Project goal: Improving the carbon balance of water and wastewater utilities in Jordan, Mexico, Peru and Thailand through the introduction of greenhouse gas-reducing technologies.

Project implementation: The project introduces greenhouse gas-reducing technologies to water and wastewater companies and thereby improves those companies' CO2 balance. It supports climate protection efforts in the water sector using a cross-sectoral approach, which addresses water, energy and food security in an integrated manner.

Project partners in Jordan: Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MWI), Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ)

Project budget: €6.5 million ($7.3 million) as part of the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety's International Climate Initiative (IKI). The project is being implemented in Jordan, Mexico, Peru and Thailand

Project duration: December 2013-May 2019 (Jordan: July 2016-May 2019)

Jordan is one of the driest countries on earth and the country uses more electricity for its water supply than anything else: 15 percent of its entire electricity consumption. In spite of that, many people only have running water one day a week and even then it doesn't always come.

In the Madaba region, 800 meters above sea level, new, reliable energy-efficient pumps are now supposed to reduce power consumption and protect the climate. That's because electricity here usually comes from diesel generators and every kilowatt hour saved means less CO2 emissions.

A film by Dan Hirschfeld

Audios and videos on the topic

Energy efficient water pumps in Jordan  

Related content

Polen, Katowice - Klimakonferenz - Jennifer Collins und Louise Osborne im Interview mit einer jungen Teilnehmerin aus China

COP24: Frustration and hope in the fight against climate change 14.12.2018

Failure at this year's climate conference would be "suicidal," said the UN secretary general. DW's Louise Osborne and Jennifer Collins have seen frustration over slow progress. But young people are stepping up.

Global Ideas Brasilien Solarlampen

Descendants of slaves in Brazil get bottled light for their village 18.12.2018

Electricity is rare in the remote Kalunga villages, but diesel and kerosene lamps are dangerous. Could solar power from plastic bottles be the answer?

Forest Green Rovers - der grünste Fußballclub der Welt

Welcome to the world's greenest soccer club 19.12.2018

There's no meat on the menu where the Forest Green Rovers play. It's a team spreading an eco-friendly message while at the same time rising up the English soccer league charts.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile. 

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction. 

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 