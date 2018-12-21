Green pumps for Jordan's water

Project goal: Improving the carbon balance of water and wastewater utilities in Jordan, Mexico, Peru and Thailand through the introduction of greenhouse gas-reducing technologies.

Project implementation: The project introduces greenhouse gas-reducing technologies to water and wastewater companies and thereby improves those companies' CO2 balance. It supports climate protection efforts in the water sector using a cross-sectoral approach, which addresses water, energy and food security in an integrated manner.

Project partners in Jordan: Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MWI), Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ)

Project budget: €6.5 million ($7.3 million) as part of the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety's International Climate Initiative (IKI). The project is being implemented in Jordan, Mexico, Peru and Thailand

Project duration: December 2013-May 2019 (Jordan: July 2016-May 2019)

Jordan is one of the driest countries on earth and the country uses more electricity for its water supply than anything else: 15 percent of its entire electricity consumption. In spite of that, many people only have running water one day a week and even then it doesn't always come.

In the Madaba region, 800 meters above sea level, new, reliable energy-efficient pumps are now supposed to reduce power consumption and protect the climate. That's because electricity here usually comes from diesel generators and every kilowatt hour saved means less CO2 emissions.

A film by Dan Hirschfeld