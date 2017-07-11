Green Party mayor takes on conservative establishment in former German capital

Katja Dörner is Bonn's first Green mayor, and one of the first women mayors anywhere in Germany representing the ecologist party. Her battle with incumbent Ashok Sridharan, a member of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) who has familial roots in India, was deceptively clearcut in the end: Dörner won the runoff with 56% of the vote.

After spending roughly a decade representing Bonn in the German Parliament in Berlin, Dörner had chosen to return to the former capital full time.

"It's become increasingly clear to me in recent years that the really central questions — whether the transportation revolution succeeds, whether we really can manage to provide affordable housing — these things are decided at the local level," she said.

The 44-year-old is part of a broader surge for the Green party, which currently looks set to become the second-strongest power in German politics when parliamentary elections take place next year.

Katja Dörner beat conservative incumbent Ashok Sridharan as voters felt it was time for change

Having campaigned on the slogan "Bonn needs a change," Dörner has many ideas that she hopes can be realized fairly quickly when her term begins in November. She has plans for a citizen's assembly to discuss ideas on how to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by 2035, "a solar power-panel offensive," and protected bike lanes for the congested city center, as well as more affordable housing in a university city with some of the highest rental prices anywhere in Germany.

"My impression is that the things I and we Greens stand for — let's say climate change, a transport revolution, but also social solidarity in the city — are topics that have reached a broad base in society," Dörner said. She downplayed the idea of the balance of power shifting in a city that has always been a curious dichotomy, even when it was the West German capital; it is prosperous, leafy and conservative in its suburbs, but it's also a highly diverse university town home to major international employers like the United Nations.

Tracing the path of German democracy The former Bundesrat building The legislative body known as the Bundesrat, or Federal Council, had its primary seat in this building in Bonn until the body moved to Berlin in 2000. Plenary sessions took place in the assembly hall of the adjoining Pedagogical Academy, where laws were drafted, discussed and voted. The Basic Law, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany, also has its origins there.

Tracing the path of German democracy A historic room This plenary chamber in the former Bundesrat building is where the Parliamentary Council negotiated a provisional constitution for the young Federal Republic of Germany just after WWII. The council consisted of 65 members — 61 men and four women. After lengthy negotiations, the Basic Law was passed in May 1949 by a vote of 53 to 12. The Federal Council also met in this room from 1949 to 2000.

Tracing the path of German democracy Revisiting history A new exhibition called "The German Basic Law," held in the former Bundesrat building, focuses on the historic hall that was central to the process of drafting the Basic Law. The exhibition organized by the Haus der Geschichte, Bonn's German history museum, includes several items from the Bonn Republic, the era from 1949 to 1990 when Germany was divided into East and West.

Tracing the path of German democracy The chancellor's bungalow A one-story, simple and bright space designed to represent the values of the new Federal Republic of Germany, the bungalow served as the chancellor's residence starting in 1964. Many historic meetings also took place there, including one in June 1989 with the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. A protected monument since 2001, the building now hosts events and concerts.

Tracing the path of German democracy The chancellor's office It was the control center of the Bonn Republic: the chancellor's office in the Federal Chancellery. Helmut Schmidt, chancellor from 1974-1982, is seen here leafing through files in 1976. Gerhard Schröder, in office from 1998-2005, was the last to use it has his primary office for a year before moving to Berlin in 1999. Today, the study in the former Federal Chancellery is open to visitors.

Tracing the path of German democracy Palais Schaumburg This palace, completed in 1860, was named after its second owner, Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe. Surrounded by a large park with historic trees, the white neoclassical-style building served from 1949-1976 as the primary seat of the Federal Chancellery; the chancellor's bungalow was also later built on the park grounds. Many treaties were signed there.

Tracing the path of German democracy Villa Hammerschmidt It's called the "White House of Bonn," since it looks a bit like the one in Washington, DC. The Villa Hammerschmidt is another symbol of the Bonn Republic's young democracy, as it housed the first president of the Federal Republic of Germany and his successors until Berlin's Bellevue Palace took on that role in 1994. Hammerschmidt still serves as a secondary official seat for the president.

Tracing the path of German democracy Federal Press Conference hall Politicians regularly answered journalists' questions here in the historic hall of the Federal Press Conference, an association of full-time journalists. Known in German as the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK), it was created in the autumn of 1949. Foreign state representatives also made a stop here; pictured above is a press conference with Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko in 1979.

Tracing the path of German democracy Hotel Petersberg The Hotel Petersberg is an impressive building with a special history. It was here that in November 1949, the allied high commissioners and the Federal Republic's first post-war chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, signed the Petersberg Agreement, a treaty that extended the rights of the Federal Republic. The Occupation statute was relaxed, which meant more sovereignty for the young democracy.

Tracing the path of German democracy Bonn's Hofgarten In the 17th and 18th centuries, the lawn in front of today's university building was a magnificent ornamental garden; it was later used for agriculture. Today it is a space where students can relax, but the Bonn Hofgarten also witnessed turbulent times: In the 1960s, 70s and 80s, several demonstrations took place here — among other things against nuclear armament during the Cold War. Author: Rayna Breuer (eg)



Spurred to act by xenophobia

The current Green party constituency office is located in the heart of Bonn's old town, a stone's throw from a popular restaurant and bar that are usually teeming, coronavirus permitting.

The graffiti-plastered area, still able to support alternative bookshops, feels like the Greens' classic base. It is highly popular with students, multicultural and has a real estate market dominated by younger renters. Bikes and electric scooters litter the sidewalks, including a cluster right outside the Greens' office door.

Bonn's Altstadt is the beating heart of the city's counterculture movement and where the Green's have their office

Dörner first moved to Bonn as a student in 1995, so arguably after its heyday, since Germany had reunified and the official capital was once again Berlin. She warns against overstating the city's decline, though, recalling how in the 90s people feared that it was time to board up the city center, "and yet that did not come to pass at all."

Germany's migration debate of that era, which led to the right to asylum being anchored in Germany's Constitution, first put her on the path to city hall. She describes her distaste at seeing far-right attacks in towns and cities across the country, such as Mölln, Hoyerswerda and Solingen. "Fires were being laid, people were dying, yet somehow we were still having this 'the boat is full' discussion in parallel, and that really did politicize me," she said.

She sees some parallels to that era today in German politics, after years of debate over Merkel's response to the so-called migration crisis of 2015 and amid the rise of the populist right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) in national politics.

Most recently, the fire at the Moria refugee camp, on the Greek isle of Lesbos, stirred the memories. She says she was "very angry" when Bonn did not join an open petition from 10 city mayors to Germany Interior Minister Horst Seehofer saying that they had the capacity and willingness to take in people from the camp.

"Bonn wasn't part of it. That cannot stand. It will change under a new mayor!"

Dörner was successful with her campaign slogan 'Bonn needs a change'

'I knew no other besides Helmut Kohl'

Dörner herself joined the Greens in the wave of euphoria after their last great national triumph: the 1998 parliamentary election, when the party first won a place alongside the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) as a junior coalition partner. Here, too, her greatest joy does not seem to have been in the prospect of a more stringent waste recycling routine, but rather in the ousting of a longstanding conservative chancellor.

"I said to myself, 'I want to be a part of that, part of this new awakening,'" she recalled. "You have to think of it this way: For 16 years, for practically my whole life — my whole life while I could pay attention and learn about such things — there had been Chancellor Helmut Kohl [of the conservative CDU]. I knew no other. It was simply brilliant when he was voted out."

Joschka Fischer, (r) of the Greens, was foreign minister when his party was the junior coalition partner to the Social Democrats under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (l)

Another long-lived CDU chancellor is now making way, and who will come after Merkel remains something of a riddle for German politics.

But polls for next year's election currently suggest the Greens are gunning for their best-ever showing at the national level. This week the party polled at 21%, five points ahead of the Social Democrats.

Facing coalition talks of her own in Bonn, Dörner sidestepped all questions about the Green party's future. With one exception: It's "clear" that the Greens have "no basis for cooperation with the AfD," she said, before carefully leaving every other door wide open.