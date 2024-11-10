Green mobility aims to curb cars in London

Cars and TransportationUnited KingdomGreen mobility aims to curb cars in LondonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationUnited KingdomSven Lohmann in London10/11/2024October 11, 2024Led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, London has introduced new rules of the road that make traffic friendlier to cyclists and pedestrians — and less friendly to cars — in a bid to improve air quality. But not everyone is happy.https://p.dw.com/p/4lZ1hAdvertisement