  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineLebanonNobel Peace Prize
Cars and TransportationUnited Kingdom

Green mobility aims to curb cars in London

Sven Lohmann in London
October 11, 2024

Led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, London has introduced new rules of the road that make traffic friendlier to cyclists and pedestrians — and less friendly to cars — in a bid to improve air quality. But not everyone is happy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lZ1h
Skip next section Similar stories from United Kingdom

Similar stories from United Kingdom

Thumbnail EUROMAXX 23.09.2023

Foday Dumbuya and his Labrum London Fashion Label

London-based designer Foday Dumbuya brings West African culture and British couture together.
DesignSeptember 26, 202305:36 min
DW Reporter' vom 30.4 - Protest gegen Erderwärmung

Young and old tackle climate change

Two generations fighting climate change: Sue and Carla aren’t afraid of taking radical action.
SocietyApril 30, 202212:29 min
Yinka Ilori stands in front of a mural in London that reads: If you can dream then anything is possible

Trailblazing artist brings color to London

British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori channels his eye-catching creativity into furniture, toys and urban spaces.
ArchitectureAugust 4, 202103:05 min
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from Europe

More on Cars and Transportation from Europe

REV Check: Ford F150

Pickup trucks are popular worldwide – except in Europe

Pickups are popular worldwide – except in Europe. REV looks at what’s behind this phenomenon.
Cars and TransportationMay 7, 202409:17 min
Deutschland | "BYD Explorer No.1" legt in Bremerhaven an

BYD targets the European EV market

To reduce China’s EV overproduction, domestic e-car manufacturer BYD has set its sights on Europe.
Cars and TransportationMay 1, 202403:43 min
DW REV Sendungslogo Composite

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

Influencer Supercar Blondie drives the world’s coolest cars and BYD targets the European EV market
Cars and TransportationApril 30, 202426:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

REV Check Opel Zafira

Check: Testing the Opel Zafira Electric

REV’s tests the Opel Zafira Electric. Can it compete with more expensive vans like the VW ID. Buzz?
Cars and TransportationOctober 9, 202409:58 min
external

The rise, fall, and return of EVs: An automotive history

REV uncovers the fascinating – and surprising – history of electric cars.
Cars and TransportationSeptember 24, 202417:34 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany

The true costs of EVs

They require servicing less frequently and have fewer parts, but are EVs really more economical?
Cars and TransportationAugust 28, 202406:43 min
Show more