DW News

Green light for EU candidacy gives Ukrainians a "sense of future"

Watch video 06:10

More in the Media Center

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visit NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup German troops in Pabrade, Lithuania June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

If Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine, what will he bring with him? 12.06.2022

DW's Brussels correspondent Christine Mhundwa speaks to Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the EU.

Ukraine's EU Ambassador: 'Ukraine will get candidate status' 13.06.2022

The Day with Laila Harrak

The Day with Laila Harrak 16.06.2022

11.06.2022 *** Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen make statements following their talks in Kyiv on June 11, 2022. - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on June 11, 2022 to discuss the country's hopes of joining the bloc, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the world not to look away from the conflict devastating his country. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine and western Balkan countries seek to join EU 13.06.2022

South Asia suffers record heat wave 16.06.2022

South Asia suffers record heat wave 16.06.2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a joint news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko 

Top stories in 90 seconds 16.06.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

President Zelenskyy welcomes EU leaders to Kyiv 16.06.2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

EU leaders' visit brings 'message of European solidarity' 16.06.2022

People stand amid newly-made graves at a cemetery in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the settlement of Staryi Krym outside Mariupol, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine: Mariupol 'horrors' suggest international law violations, says UN — live updates 16.06.2022

The UN's human rights chief said evidence "strongly suggests" serious violations of international law took place in Mariupol. European leaders have also visited Kyiv in a show of unity. DW has the latest.

January 11, 2020, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Demonstrators in Munich, Germany against the Trump-ordered killing of General Qasem Soleimani wave the Iranian flag and demand the exit of US troops from the middle east. Approximately 70 participants from the Iranian community of Munich, Germany demonstrated against the Trump-ordered missile strike in Iraq that resulted in the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Mahdi al Muhandis..While the group assigned blame to the United States for the killing, large portions of the speeches were directed against Israel and allies of the United States. Participants were instructed to not speak to the media with several actively blocking media representatives from photographing and videoing...The missile strike was not conducted with the permission of Iraq and resulted in a parliamentary decision to revoke the permissions for the United States to operate there. Portions of NATO also withdrew from the country and defense experts state that the anti-ISIS coalition is now dead. (Credit Image: Â© Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire

Why the US can't get the Middle East to support it on Ukraine 15.06.2022

The US and EU would like Saudi Arabia to pump more oil and the UAE to stop hiding Russian oligarchs' superyachts and assets. But they won't — even though the US is still the dominant military power in the region.

From left, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a conference at the Mariyinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Scholz, European leaders in Kyiv back Ukraine's application for EU candidate status 16.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, decried Russia's attacks during their joint trip to Ukraine.

Members of the media the foreign and local press covering Russiaâs war on Ukraine. At least 5 journalists killed and 35 injured while reporting on Russiaâs invasion of Ukraine since it started on February 24, The job of war correspondent is one of the most dangerous of conflict reporting and the risks journalists face in a war zone. Kyiv (Kiev) Ukraine, March 14, 2022. Photo by Alfred Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS.COM

Russia blacklists UK journalists over Ukraine coverage — live updates 14.06.2022

Several prominent journalists working for British news outlets have been banned entry to Russia over what Moscow describes as "one-sided" coverage on Ukraine. DW has the latest.