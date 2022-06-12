Green light for EU candidacy gives Ukrainians a "sense of future"

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The UN's human rights chief said evidence "strongly suggests" serious violations of international law took place in Mariupol. European leaders have also visited Kyiv in a show of unity. DW has the latest.
The US and EU would like Saudi Arabia to pump more oil and the UAE to stop hiding Russian oligarchs' superyachts and assets. But they won't — even though the US is still the dominant military power in the region.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, decried Russia's attacks during their joint trip to Ukraine.
Several prominent journalists working for British news outlets have been banned entry to Russia over what Moscow describes as "one-sided" coverage on Ukraine. DW has the latest.
