Green gains expected at Swiss parliamentary elections

Voting in Swiss parliamentary elections ended at midday on Sunday, with around 90% of the country's 5.3 million voters having already cast their votes ahead of time via post.

The Swiss were electing members to the 200-seat lower house, known as the National Council (Nationalrat), and the 46 seats of the Council of States (Ständerat).

National broadcaster SRF is set to give initial projections at 4 p.m local time (14.00 UTC).

Political forecasters are predicting that the right-leaning Swiss People's Party (SVP) will maintain its majority in the house, despite small losses.

Forecasters are also saying that Switzerland's two environmentalist parties — the Green Party and the Green Liberal Party —are set to gain seats from better-established parties.

Green gains expected to have little impact

Islisberg, the first Swiss town to have completed the ballot count on Sunday voted in line with these predictions. In the town of 600 inhabitants the SVP dropped from 43% to 38% while the Greens nearly doubled its share to nearly 10% and the Green Liberals rising from 7% to 10%.

However, analysts are predicting that green gains will do little to change the Swiss government— the Federal Council— even if they do increase gain of the votes.

The seven Cabinet positions have been made up of the same four groups for the last 60 years and according to the Swiss political tradition, Greens could become ministers only after getting strong results in at least two elections in a row.

Currently, the SVP occupies two of these positions, as do the right-liberal FDP and the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SP), with one held by the Christian Democratic People's Party (CVP). The same four parties have divided up the Cabinet posts between them for the past 60 years.

Climate change to the fore

Environmental issues have played a far greater role in these elections than in past polls, reflecting throughout Europe. Although Switzerland has not borne the brunt of climate change owing to its geographical position, experts have warned that the Alpine country has lost 15% of its glacier volume in the past 10 years.

Experts also think that younger voters may have been mobilized in this election by their concern for environmental issues, driving up voter turnout.

The new parliament will decide the governmental positions on December 11. More than 4,600 candidates stood for the 200 seats available in the National Council.

kmm/tj (dpa/afp)

