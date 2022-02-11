Green and fair: Mallorca vacations to become more sustainable

Antonina Ricaurte's job is not good for her health: the 51-year-old has already had two shoulder operations, and suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and plantar fasciitis. "My health is pretty much ruined," says the native Ecuadorian, who has been cleaning hotel rooms on Mallorca for 20 years and is also the spokeswoman for the room attendants' association "Las Kellys." Many of the 60,000 or so women on the Balearic Islands who do this back-breaking job in the high season feel the same as she does. Many of them suffer from physical ailments because of the repetitive movements, the bending and lifting. This is now set to change.

Antonina Ricaurte says only new laws limiting the workload will improve conditions for hotel room attendants

Only height adjustable beds in hotels

The Balearic government has now passed a new tourism law that is intended to make the entire industry more sustainable. The amendments concern, among other things, the issues of energy efficiency and CO2 reduction in the hotels sector. But it's not just in terms of environmental protection that Mallorca vacations are to become more sustainable, the working conditions of employees in the tourism sector are also to be improved. So, for example, hoteliers will be required to purchase height-adjustable beds so that cleaning staff no longer bruise their backs when changing bed sheets. "The Balearic Islands will be a fully sustainable destination," Prime Minister Francina Armengol promised when she presented the plans at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid in January.

Prime Minister Francina Armengol (l.) is shown height adjustable hotel beds during a visit in early February

Following two years of the coronavirus pandemic and enormous losses of income due to a lack of tourists, the Balearic government is currently trying to be more competitive in repositioning the islands in relation to other Mediterranean destinations. Mallorca has long been aware that holidaymakers are increasingly looking for sustainable tourism when choosing destination. "On an island like this, natural resources are limited," admits Maria Frontera, chairwoman of the hotel association. For this reason, she says, efforts have been made for years to drive the change toward greater sustainability.

Mere window dressing?

Palma's city center is currently demonstrating what this could look like. Here, the HM Hotels chain is having a new hotel built that is being touted as particularly resource-efficient and environmentally friendly. The hotel is to have its own photovoltaic system and will use shower water to flush toilets. Disposable products will be dispensed with, as will plastic packaging, according to company statements. In addition, there will be height-adjustable beds — as required by the future tourism law.

A new hotel, being built here in Palma, is to be especially resource efficient

"It's all window dressing," says Jaume Adrover. The farmer is spokesperson for the environmental protection organization Terraferida, which for years has been criticizing the excesses of mass tourism on Mallorca." With 14 million tourists a year, we don't need to talk about sustainability." The island is pushed to its natural limits summer after summer. There is no discernible improvement in water consumption, energy use or the amount of waste produced. Therefore, there is only one way to make tourism on Mallorca more sustainable and that is to reduce the number of beds in tourist facilities.

No more than three cruise ships a day

According to Terraferida, there are currently 410,500 beds in legal accommodation establishments on Mallorca. In the past six years alone, almost 94,000 have been added — all approved by the Balearic government. On top of that, he said, there are tens of thousands of illegal lodgings, such as vacation apartments or rooms. "We need a plan for how to reduce the number of tourists," Adrover demands. The new tourism law will certainly not be the big game changer he had hoped for: "It's nothing but green marketing. I can't see a decisive step toward sustainability anywhere."

Jaume Adrover is a farmer on Mallorca who wants the number of tourists to be reduced

However, the critics of unchecked mass tourism have at least managed to achieve a partial success. After the demands for a curb on the number of cruise ships had recently become more and more vehement, the Balearic government has now persuaded the association of shipping companies to concede that in future only a maximum of three ships will be moored in Palma's port at any one time. Up to now, there were no restrictions at all. This way, the total number of ships stopping at the island will drop by 14.5 percent to 460 in 2022, according to the Balearic Ministry of Tourism.

As many as 35 rooms per shift

Antonina Ricaurte, meanwhile, does not believe that the situation of the hotel room attendants will fundamentally improve in the near future. "The height-adjustable beds are nice, but they don't solve our real problem," she says. Some of her colleagues have to clean as many as 35 rooms per shift. In the long run, that's simply impossible without getting sick. What would really help them would be independent controls and a limit on the workload. "The government's plans are ignoring reality." For Ricaurte herself, the new law comes too late anyway. She now wants to give up the back-breaking job at the hotel for good and has retrained as a paramedic. "I can't possibly keep working as a room attendant until I retire," she says — with or without height-adjustable beds.