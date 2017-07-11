Greek tanker collides with Turkish fishing boat, 5 people missing

Rescue boats are searching for survivors after two vessels collided in the Mediterranean. The cause of the incident is not yet known.
At least five people are missing after a Greek tanker collided with a Turkish fishing boat in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.
The incident ocurred off the coast of the town of Karatas, in Turkey's Adana province.
The Turkish coast guard have dispatched three boats and a team of divers as part of a search and rescue operation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.