 Greek strikes bring country to a standstill | Greece | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Greece

Greek strikes bring country to a standstill

Fresh public sector strikes in Greece caused havoc for transport links as well as the finance sector and media agencies on Wednesday. Strikers are protesting government plans to deregulate the labor market.

Strikers gather in the Greek capital of Athens (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Varaklas)

Public sector workers in Greece have staged a fresh strike in protest of the conservative government's planned legislation to deregulate the labor market.

The strike has immobilized transport links, banks and news agencies and caused widespread disruption. The strike will last for 24 hours on Wednesday.

Read more: Greek ferry sailors launch 24-hour strike, halting boats

Athens airport services and railways in and beyond the capital were severely affected. Ferries serving islands also stopped their service and the journalists' union announced a media shutdown for the duration of the strike. 

Strikers gather in front of an unmanned ferry in Greece (AFP/L. Gouliamaki)

Strikers gather in front of an unmanned ferry in Greece

'Hands off strikes'

A rally in Athens city center caused large traffic jams throughout the city. Protesters marched through the city chanting "Hands off strikes, hands off unions!" The rally was organized by GSEE, Greece's largest union, which represents around 2.5 million workers.

The strikers denounced "the suppression of collective conventions" and claim that the new government policy would make it more difficult to organize strikes.  

Strikers on the streets of Athens (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Varaklas)

Strikers on the streets of Athens

"Once again, the few on strike inconvenienced the many," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The conservative politician claims that the new regulations would encourage greater investment and allow economic growth beyond 2%.

The bill is also aimed to tackle unemployment, which currently sits at 17%, the highest of any Eurozone country.

The proposed law would also require a turnout of more than 50% at any future strike action for it to be valid. 

Strikers on the streets of Athens (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Varaklas)

Strikers on the streets of Athens

After years of poor economic growth, there has been increased apathy over strike actions. Greece exited its third bailout program in 2018. Mitsotakis also aims to negotiate a lowering of fiscal targets with European lenders.

The controversial bill will be discussed in parliament later in the month. Mitsotakis replaced left-wing Alexis Tsipras as prime minister in July. 

Watch video 01:24

Greece is on strike

ed/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Refugees protest in Greece for family reunification in Germany

Migrants and refugees have threatened a hunger strike in Athens as a protest as they wait to reunite with family members in Germany. Family reunification can take months or years. (01.11.2017)  

Greek ferry sailors launch 24-hour strike, halting boats

After eight years of frozen salaries, sailors on Greece's ferries have called a 24-hour strike. The stoppage comes at the end of the busy summer holiday season. (02.09.2018)  

Their last resort: refugees in Greece go on hunger strike

A filthy prison instead of a safe haven: Iranian refugee Arash Hampay joined a hunger strike on Lesbos to protest the dire living conditions at the Moria asylum center. Thousands of refugees are detained there. (17.07.2017)  

Greek workers strike over austerity, bailout reform

Government plans for a new wave of austerity measures later this summer sparked the workers' revolt. Greece has been mired in a debt crisis since 2009, and the end of the third international bailout is looming. (30.05.2018)  

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls for new era of German relations

Greece's new conservative prime minister wants to implement reforms more far-reaching than those imposed by the EU. He has called for German investment in the country. (29.08.2019)  

Greece's new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vows growth

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said Greece will ease taxes on its citizens while upholding austerity targets set by foreign lenders. The new premier vowed growth plans would be a "pleasant surprise for Europe." (21.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Greek services at a standstill as thousands of workers go on strike  

Greece is on strike  

Hope for new government in Greece  

Related content

Griechenland Lesbos Brand Feuer Camp Moria

Greece's Moria fire exposes refugee camp pushed to limit 30.09.2019

A deadly fire has prompted calls to improve conditions at Greece's severely overcrowded Moria refugee camp. Some people have referred to the facility as nothing short of "hell."

Griechenland Verhaftung & Freilassung Mohammed Saleh | auf der Insel Syros

Greece releases man falsely arrested for 1985 TWA hijacking 24.09.2019

Greek authorities have released a 65-year-old Lebanese man arrested last week for involvement in a 1985 hijacking that left a US serviceman dead. They say his arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

Griechenland | Erdbeeben in Athen

Greece: Strong earthquake strikes northwest of Athens 19.07.2019

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Greece, northwest of the capital. A seismologist appealed for calm but warned residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

Advertisement