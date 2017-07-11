Greek riot police fire tear gas at Lesbos migrants

Greek riot police fired tear gas at protesting asylum seekers on Lesbos island on Saturday as tensions simmered following a huge blaze that ripped through Europe's largest migrant camp this week.

Thousands of migrants have been sleeping rough on Lesbos since Wednesday when the Moria camp and thousands of homes were destroyed. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Clashes occurred on Saturday near a new temporary camp built by Greek authorities where hundreds of young men gathered to protest. Some threw stones at riot police who responded with tear gas.

A fire set there earlier in the day near a police blockade had to be extinguished by the fire brigade.

