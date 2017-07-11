Greek riot police fire tear gas at Lesbos migrants

Greek riot police fired tear gas at protesting asylum seekers on Lesbos island on Saturday as tensions simmered following a huge blaze that ripped through Europe's largest migrant camp this week.

Thousands of migrants have been sleeping rough on Lesbos since Wednesday when the Moria camp and thousands of homes were destroyed. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Clashes occurred on Saturday near a new temporary camp built by Greek authorities where hundreds of young men gathered to protest. Some threw stones at riot police who responded with tear gas.

A fire set there earlier in the day near a police blockade had to be extinguished by the fire brigade.

'Moria was hell'

DW's Alexandra van Nahmen described the scene after the police intervention as grim and tense.

"People we spoke with are very angry and frustrated and upset about the use of tear gas," she said, adding that three witnesses had said the tear gas was used after police tried to detain three leaders of the Afghan community at the camp.

She said people at the camp were becoming more and more impatient at their situation, saying "Moria was hell" and that they wanted to leave, as the Greek government could not take care of them properly. Local authorities did not seem to be doing much to supply provisions, she said, speaking of "chaotic and very dramatic scenes" when trucks with water did arrive. One man broke his arm as people jostled for bottles of water, according to van Nahmen.

Read more: Opinion: The EU failed displaced people at Moria camp

more to follow...