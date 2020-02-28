 Greek police fire tear gas at migrants on Turkish border | News | DW | 29.02.2020

News

Greek police fire tear gas at migrants on Turkish border

Greek police have clashed with migrants on the Turkish border where as many as 4,000 migrants attempted to cross into the EU. On Friday, Ankara said it would no longer stop migrants from crossing into Greece.

A migrant covers his face at the Greek border (Reuters/H. Aldemir)

Migrants and Greek police clashed along the Turkish-Greek border on Saturday, as Greek authorities claim they blocked 4,000 refugees from "illegally" entering the EU.

Greek police fired tear gas at migrants who amassed at a border crossing in the Turkish state of Edirne. There were also reports of stones being hurled by refugees at the officers.

"Greek border police have been frequently firing pepper/tear gas to hold people back," DW's Turkey correspondent Julia Hahn wrote on Twitter. She is at the border.

"The situation is very dramatic," Hahn said. She said "hundreds of migrants" attempted to enter no man's land. "Some have tears in their eyes, are coughing, some look like they're about to faint," she said.

"Some are saying that the people here are being used as a bargaining chip in a political game," she added.

She witnessed people crossing under a fence into the border area, speaking to one Afghan man who said "I don't know why they're doing this. We came here to make a new life, but they won't let us enter."

Watch video 04:50

DW‘s Julia Hahn reporting from the Turkish-Greek border        

Why are migrants trying to enter Greece now?

Greece bolstered its border security on Friday after Turkey said it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe following the killing of 33 Turkish troops in northern Syria.

"The government will do whatever it takes to protect its borders," Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

"This has nothing to do with Idlib," added Petsas.

On Saturday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to uphold Friday's threat to allow refugees to travel on to Europe from Turkey. He says Turkey can no longer handle new waves of people fleeing war-torn Syria.

"What did we do yesterday? We opened the doors," Erdogan said in Istanbul in his first comments since 33 Turkish troops were killed in northern Syria on Thursday. "We will not close those doors. Why? Because the European Union should keep its promises." 

Watch video 01:49

Situation in Syria about to escalate further

ed/rc (Reuters, AFP)

