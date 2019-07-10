Greek police find body during search for missing British scientist

It is not yet known if the body is that of Natalie Christopher. Greek police had sent a specialist unit to the island where the astrophysicist went missing.
Police looking for a missing British scientist found a body in a ravine on the island of Ikaria on Wednesday, Greek state TV
reported.
Greece's ERT television said the body was discovered by a volunteer but did not confirm if the corpse had been identified as that of missing woman, Natalie Christopher.
Police had earlier pulled in a specialized unit to assist in their search for the 35-year-old, who went missing on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Greek police told the French news agency a military helicopter "carrying officers and special equipment to locate missing persons left Athens on Tuesday night."
Natalie Christopher has not been seen since Monday, when she went for a run on the Greek island of Ikaria.
Christopher was reportedly on holiday with her partner from Nicosia, Cyprus, where she is based. Her partner alerted police when she did not return from a run on Monday morning. Police have opened an initial investigation into the disappearance.
The part of Ikaria where Christopher went running has paths along steep cliffs: police officials said their lines of inquiry were still open.
jns, jsi/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Suzanne Eaton's body was found in a disused military bunker on Crete one week after she went missing. Authorities have now said that they believe a "criminal act" led to her death. (10.07.2019)
Sophia was trying to hitchhike from Leipzig airport to her hometown in Bavaria when she went missing. Friends and family have accused right-wing groups of instrumentalizing the case. (22.06.2018)
Police in Australia have found the body of a Cologne resident who was reported missing on January 8. Authorities have said the woman was found in the Outback, near Alice Springs. (16.01.2019)