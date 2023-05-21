Greek elections: Ruling party ahead of Syriza — exit poll

Early projections put PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party ahead of left-leaning Syriza, led by ex-PM Alexis Tsipras. If no clear winner emerges, Greeks will be called upon to vote again.

The New Democracy party (ND) of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to win more seats than its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras, according to a joint exit poll. The projection was published shortly after voting ended in Greece's national elections on Sunday.

New Democracy was projected as having 36% to 40% percent of the vote, well ahead of Syriza on 25-29%.

If the exit poll is confirmed by official results, Mitsotakis will not win outright and have to seek coalition partners to form a majority government.

Given the deep divides between Greek political parties, negotiations are likely to be thorny, making a second vote likely in late June or early July



While dozens of parties were contesting the election, the vote has primarily pitted Mitsotakis and his center-right party against Syriza, whose leader is also a former prime minister.

"The party ranking first needs over 45% of the electorate in order to create a single-party administration, something which it seems is quite unlikely," political analyst Panos Koliastasis told Reuters news agency.

A total of 32 parties are vying for votes, exit polls showed only six or seven meeting the 3% threshold to gain seats in the 300-member parliament.



What was the focus of the campaign?

Recent opinion polls put Mitsotakis' ND party in the lead. However, February's rail disaster, which killed 57 people, has seen him lose his double-digit lead.

He has also been embroiled in a wiretapping scandal, which saw the secret service phone-tapping Nikos Androulakis, leader of the socialist opposition PASOK party.

Mitsotakis, 55, has been quick to point out his government's achievements in recent years, including cutting taxes on businesses and also individuals.

Speaking after he cast his ballot, he urged voters to choose the stability he says he represents.

"Today we are voting for our future, for more and better jobs, for a more efficient health care system, for a stronger country with an important role in Europe and protected borders," he said.

Leading the opposition is 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, a former prime minister and the current firebrand leader of the left-wing Syriza party, whose campaign has focused heavily on the rail disaster and wiretapping scandal.

On Sunday, Tsipras said the election day was "a day of hope."

"The citizens have in their hands the possibility ... to change the course of the country, to leave behind a difficult four years of inequalities, injustice, profiteering, job insecurity, auctions, indignity for pensioners, the targeting of the youth," he said, describing the current administration as "arrogant."

Greece has been hard-hit by a cost of living crisis which has been a central theme in political campaigns leading up to the vote, as parties try to attract voters with promises of job creation and better wages.

When are results expected?

More than 9.8 million Greeks are eligible to vote in Sunday's general election for 300 lawmakers in the unicameral parliament who serve a four-year term.

The voting age has been lowered to 17 for the first time, while Greek citizens living abroad are also allowed to vote in the country in which they reside.

Polls at 22,000 voting have closed at 19:00 local time (1600 UTC) and the Interior Ministry estimates that 80% of the vote will be counted by 1900 UTC.

Ahead of the election, five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted vote-buying, with incriminating materials found in one of the suspect's cars, Athens News Agency reported.

Police found some 200 ID cards, passports and a bag with 114 envelopes, each containing a card of a parliamentary candidate and five ballot papers with the name of the candidate already ticked.

kb/sms (Reuters, dpa, AP)