Greek conservatives score 'clear victory' in snap election

Greece's conservative Nea Dimokratia (New Democracy, or ND) is projected to win Greece's parliamentary elections , beating leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party, according to state broadcaster ERT.

Greek interior ministry projections showed ND with 39.8% of the vote, ahead of Syriza's 31.6%.

A combined exit poll by Greece's main TV stations released earlier on Sunday showed ND leading by a wider margin of 40% to 28.5%.

The country's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, conceded defeat to his opponent on Sunday evening. Leftist Tsipras called Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his victory.

A new day dawns

New Democracy is led by a 51-year-old Harvard graduate, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose campaign promises included tax relief, stronger growth, and investing in well-paid jobs with decent benefits. The party has also promised to be tough on crime in some neighborhoods of Athens where there is a strong anarchist movement.

"Today voters take the decision for their future in their hands," Mitsotakis said after casting his vote on Sunday. "I am sure that tomorrow, a better day dawns for our nation."

The result was expected to hand Mitsotakis an outright majority with 155-167 seats in the 300-seat legislative house, paving the way for him to take over as prime minister.

"We are fighting for every vote and we want to build a strong government so that Mitsotakis can quickly implement his campaign promises," Konstantinos Kyranakis, an ND candidate in Athens, told DW ahead of Sunday's vote.

Tsipras called the snap election in June after losing both European and local elections to Mitsotakis' New Democracy in the space of two weeks.

"We have a clear victory for New Democracy. We will wait to see how they will utilize it," Panos Skourletis, party secretary of Greece's ruling Syriza party, told state television.

If the results are confirmed, ND will have a majority of up to 167 lawmakers in Greece's 300-seat parliament. The exit polls showed Tsipras's party will have up to 82 seats.

MeRA25, an anti-austerity party formed by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, could elect up to 14 lawmakers.

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) was expected to win 6-8% of the vote and the Communists (KKE) 5-7%.

The far-right Golden Dawn party was amongst a handful of small parties with less than the 3% threshold required to enter the Greek Parliament.



