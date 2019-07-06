Greek conservatives score 'clear victory' in general election

Greece's conservative Nea Dimokratia (New Democracy, or ND) is projected to win Greece's parliamentary elections with 40% of the vote, beating leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party, according to state broadcaster ERT.

A combined survey by Greece's main TV stations showed ND leading Syriza by an average of 40% to 28.5%.

New Democracy is led by 51-year-old Kyriakos Mitsotakis whose campaign promises included tax relief and stronger growth.

The result was expected to hand Mitsotakis an outright majority with 155-167 seats in the 300-seat legislative house, paving the way for him to take over as prime minister.

"We are fighting for every vote and we want to build a strong government so that Mitsotakis can quickly implement his campaign promises," Konstantinos Kyranakis, an ND candidate in Athens, told DW ahead of Sunday's vote.

The center-right ND also won the local European Parliament vote in May.

Read more: Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing mandate face uphill battle

Watch video 02:09 Share General election in Greece Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LhZ7 Conservatives poised for victory in Greek election

"We have a clear victory for New Democracy. We will wait to see how they will utilize it," Panos Skourletis, party secretary of Greece's ruling Syriza party, told state television.

If the results are confirmed, ND will have a majority of up to 167 lawmakers in Greece's 300-seat parliament. The exit polls showed Tsipras's party will have up to 82 seats.

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) was expected to win 6-8% of the vote and the Communists (KKE) 5-7%.

The far-right Golden Dawn party was amongst a handful of small parties with less than the 3% threshold required to enter the Greek Parliament.

kw/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.