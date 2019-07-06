 Greek conservatives score ′clear victory′ in general election | News | DW | 07.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greek conservatives score 'clear victory' in general election

Greece's opposition New Democracy party has won the highest share of the country's vote, well ahead of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party, according to exit polls.

Griechenland Parlamentswahlen 2019 Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

Greece's conservative Nea Dimokratia (New Democracy, or ND) is projected to win Greece's parliamentary elections with 40% of the vote, beating leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party, according to state broadcaster ERT.

A combined survey by Greece's main TV stations showed ND leading Syriza by an average of 40% to 28.5%.

New Democracy is led by a 51-year-old Harvard graduate, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose campaign promises included tax relief and stronger growth.

"Today voters take the decision for their future in their hands," Mitsotakis said after casting his vote on Sunday. "I am sure that tomorrow, a better day dawns for our nation."

The result was expected to hand Mitsotakis an outright majority with 155-167 seats in the 300-seat legislative house, paving the way for him to take over as prime minister.

"We are fighting for every vote and we want to build a strong government so that Mitsotakis can quickly implement his campaign promises," Konstantinos Kyranakis, an ND candidate in Athens, told DW ahead of Sunday's vote. 

Tsipras called the snap election in June after losing both European and local elections to Mitsotakis' New Democracy in the space of two weeks.

Read more: Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing mandate face uphill battle

"We have a clear victory for New Democracy. We will wait to see how they will utilize it," Panos Skourletis, party secretary of Greece's ruling Syriza party, told state television.

If the results are confirmed, ND will have a majority of up to 167 lawmakers in Greece's 300-seat parliament. The exit polls showed Tsipras's party will have up to 82 seats. 

MeRA25, an anti-austerity party formed by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis could elect up to 14 lawmakers. 

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) was expected to win 6-8% of the vote and the Communists (KKE) 5-7%.

The far-right Golden Dawn party was amongst a handful of small parties with less than the 3% threshold required to enter the Greek Parliament.
 

Watch video 02:09

Conservatives poised for victory in Greek election

kw/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greece elections: Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing mandate face uphill battle

Greeks will elect a new parliament on Sunday. Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is fighting for his political survival as polls put his Syriza party well behind their conservative rivals. (06.07.2019)  

Greek conservatives win big in local elections

Greeks have returned to the ballot box after the ruling Syriza party suffered a crushing defeat in elections to the European Parliament. Candidates for the New Democracy party have won 12 of the country's 13 regions. (02.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Conservatives poised for victory in Greek election  

Related content

Europawahl l Griechenland Parlamentswahl - Premierminister Tsipras gibt seine Stimme ab

Greece elections: Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing mandate face uphill battle 06.07.2019

Greeks will elect a new parliament on Sunday. Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is fighting for his political survival as polls put his Syriza party well behind their conservative rivals.

Greek voters: disappointed and angry 05.07.2019

Voters in Greece will go to the polls this Sunday in a snap national election. The early vote was called after Greece's governing Syriza party suffered major losses at recent European parliamentary elections.

Griechenland Alexis Tsipras in Athen

Inside Europe: Snap elections for Greece 31.05.2019

The Greek government has set the date for snap national elections: July 7. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced the date after his ruling Syriza party suffered a crushing defeat in the recent European Parliament elections. The leftist leader has shown himself to be the ultimate political survivor but he may have a hard time staying in the game. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens.

Advertisement