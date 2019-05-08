Greek conservatives poised for victory in local polls

Greeks have returned to the ballot box after the ruling Syriza party suffered crushing defeats in both EU and local elections. Seats in Athens and Thessaloniki are among the top prizes up for grabs in Sunday's runoffs.
Greece's main opposition conservative party, New Democracy, on Sunday was hoping for a repeat of its success in last week's European Parliament elections when it won 33% of the vote.
Prime Minister Alex Tsipras' ruling Syriza party picked up less than a quarter of the vote, a result that led him to call for snap elections on July 7, three months earlier than scheduled, and crushed his dream of becoming the first Greek prime minister in three decades to see out a full term in office.
New Democracy won five of Greece's 13 regional district governorships in last week's first round of local voting — which ran alongside the European Parliament ballot — while the left took just one.
"Citizens have demanded political change. This change … has already begun," New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a victory speech.
Leftist firebrand
"We are calling on citizens to choose progressive mayoral and district candidates today ... against the representatives of conservatism," Tsipras said after casting his ballot in central Athens on Sunday.
"The former communist youth leader surged to power as a radical rabble-rouser, championing 'collision politics' against the Greek establishment and European austerity," reported DW's Athens correspondent Anthee Carasava.
"Four years on, he has turned into a master of the mainstream, mutating and maturing into a lord of realism. So much, that many European leaders, including Angela Merkel who once threatened to oust him from the eurozone, now praise him as a trusted and credible ally. They've even nominated him for a Nobel Prize for helping to turn Greece into a pillar of stability."
Sunday's frontrunners
Mayoral seats for Athens and Thessaloniki and the district governor seat for the wider Athens area are all up for grabs in Sunday's runoffs.
New Democracy's Kostas Bakoyannis is expected to win the Athens mayor seat. Bakoyannis won 42.65% of last week's vote, 26 points ahead of his nearest rival.
Conservative candidate Nikos Tachiaos is the frontrunner in Thessaloniki after winning a 22.4% of last week's vote last week — a 7.5 point lead over his nearest rival.
Exit poll results are due at 6 p.m. local time (1600 UTC), with initial results expected after 8 p.m. (1800 UTC).
kw/sms (AP, Reuters)
