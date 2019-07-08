Greek conservative Mitsotakis sworn in as prime minister

After winning the election in a landslide victory, Kyrikos Mitsotakis has been sworn in as prime minister. He takes over from Alexis Tsipras, who led the country through the final years of its international bailouts.
Greece's New Democracy party leader Kyrikos Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister on Monday following snap elections that saw him defeat left-wing Alexis Tsipras .
Mitsotakis' New Democracy party won 39.8% of the vote, giving him 158 seats in the 300-member parliament, a comfortable governing majority.
Tsipras' Coalition of the Radical Left, or Syriza, garnered 31.5%. The extremist right-wing Golden Dawn, Greece's third largest party during the height of the financial crisis, failed to make the 3% threshold to enter parliament.
"The Greek people gave us a strong mandate to change Greece. We will honor it to the full," Mitsotakis said after taking his oath of office in a televised ceremony. "Hard work begins today. I am completely confident that we will prove equal to the challenge."
The cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday and will meet on Wednesday, he said.
