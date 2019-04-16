Greece's Rocks of Meteora in 360 degrees

Fly like a bird with our 360-degree drone over the world-famous Rocks of Meteora and discover the bizarre mountains with monasteries on their summits from a whole new angle!
Watch our 360-degree drone video about the Rocks of Meteora in Northern Greece, which have been known worldwide at the latest since the James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only" (1981). Put on VR glasses or move your smartphone in the direction you want to look. If you are using a PC, open the video in your browser and move the image section with the mouse.