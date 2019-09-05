Greece's PM rejects Turkey's refugee 'threats,' urges talks

Greece's prime minister has criticized Ankara for its threat to reopen its borders to refugees. More than 300 people arrived on Greek islands over the weekend, prompting Athens to ask EU nations to share the burden.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent a strong warning to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, telling him not to threaten Greece and Europe in order to secure more money from the European Union.
Mitsotakis' comments came after Erdogan on Thursday said Ankara would open the borders for refugees if Turkey did not receive more international aid to manage the migrant situation.
Read more: Refugees face violence, abuse on Europe's new Balkan route
Speaking in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Sunday, Mitsotakis said Erdogan was welcome to discuss any renegotiation of the agreement with the EU, but "not with threats."
Mitsotakis also called out other EU countries for not doing enough to address the current increase in refugees.
"It can't be possible for a country to refuse to take in 50 or 100 children," he said. "Some states want all the benefits of freedom of movement afforded by the Schengen agreement, but refuse to share burdens."
Fears of a 2015 repeat
More than 330 people arrived on the shores of several Greek islands from Turkey over the weekend. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, 8,103 people arrived on Greece's Aegean islands in August, up from 3,200 in the same month last year.
Registration camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos are once again overfilled, with many fearing a return to the 2015 refugee crisis.
Read more: Children contemplating suicide in Greece's Moria refugee camp
Many of those arriving this weekend were children and teenagers. There are at least 24,000 people living in the overcrowded camps, and around 40% of these are under the age of 17, according to UN organizations and Greek authorities.
On Friday, German government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said the increase in migrants "needs to be taken seriously," but stressed that the latest arrival numbers were significantly lower than during the 2015-2016 surge.
Cash for containment
Turkey has taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, more than any other country. Following a 2016 agreement with the EU, Ankara has received €6 million meant to assist the Turkish government in its support for the refugees and indirectly stem onward movement to Europe.
Greece's recent change of government has led to a more hard-line approachto those arriving on its shores. The new conservative government has called for anyone who fails to be approved for asylum in Greece to be deported to Turkey.
kmm/cmk (Reuters, dpa)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Women stranded as refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos face daily violence, never-ending asylum procedures and horrible living conditions. DW's Marianna Karakoulaki spoke with some of them about their experiences. (21.10.2018)
The Greek island of Lesbos has seen its economy plummet since the refugee crisis began, but residents are working to rejuvenate it — with a little help from the new arrivals, reports Jessica Bateman. (10.09.2018)
The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos houses more than 9,000 people — three times its intended capacity. Florian Westphal of Doctors Without Borders warns that a quarter of the children there are suicidal. (21.09.2018)
It has become increasingly difficult for refugees to make their way from Greece to Central Europe. But in the face of police violence and the risk of arrest, thousands still embark on the dangerous journey. (15.04.2019)
The already inhumane conditions in migration hotspots on Greek islands have been worsening for months. Here's what options exist to ameliorate the situation — and why they don't seem to take. (18.12.2018)
The inquiry follows a series of right-wing press articles accusing the government of mismanagement of EU funds received in 2015 and 2016. Greece has been criticized in the past for its implementation of anti-graft laws. (09.10.2018)
Five EU member states have said they agree to receive the 104 migrants aboard the German charity rescue boat. The EU will schedule a special meeting in autumn to discuss possible migrant distribution mechanisms. (03.09.2019)
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU summit had taken a decisive step towards a common European asylum policy. The question now is, will a deal with Spain and Greece be enough to dampen dissent at home? (29.06.2018)
Citing a confidential EU report, German newspaper "Welt am Sonntag" has reported that the total number of migrants arriving in the bloc via Turkey rose to 51,000 in 2018, despite a deal to stem such migration flows. (26.01.2019)
Authorities in Greece have stepped up efforts to detain migrants without residence permits. Police have made a number of arrests in Thessaloniki and at some of the country's major airports. (30.07.2019)
The Marella Discovery picked up 111 migrants, including 33 children, near Greece's Peloponnese peninsula. Despite a large fall in migrants crossing the Mediterranean, six people die each day making the journey. (21.07.2019)
New reports, disputed by Frontex, place the EU border agency at scenes of brutality against migrants. The border guards of Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary have been found to be especially brutal. (05.08.2019)