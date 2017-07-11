Greece wildfires: New blaze hits Evia island

Greece's fire department sent firefighters and aircraft to respond to a blaze that broke out on the country's second-largest island, Evia, early Monday.

The country was scorched by several wildfires earlier this month amid its most severe heat wave in decades.

The northeastern island of Evia was particularly hard-hit, with a major wildfire burning for more than 10 days in Evia's north.

What we know about the fire

Fanned by strong winds, Monday's fire broke out on the southern part of Evia.

Authorities in the village of Fygia, near the fire, have evacuated two neighborhoods.

The blaze was moving toward the coastal tourist village of Marmari. The Athens News Agency reported that Marmari authorities have boats on standby to evacuate people if needed.

The Greek fire brigade said it sent dozens of firefighters, more than 20 fire engines, and water-dropping airplanes and helicopters to Evia.

The fire was contained after several hours, the fire department said.

A heat wave turned into inferno

August began with Greece's most severe heat wave in decades and turned into one of the country's most destructive fire seasons.

The fires forced thousands of people to flee as forests, agricultural land, homes and businesses burned.

Greece's fire capabilities have been stretched to the limit, and the government, which appealed for international help, has received sharp criticism for its response.

Although the government has blamed the disaster on the heat wave, Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis announced that a special prosecutor for organized crime cases was involved in a probe into the causes of the fires.

Authorities have already arrested a dozen people, including a 14-year-old boy, on suspicion of arson.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change will increasingly drive extreme weather and contribute to more devastating fire seasons.

The world is burning Russia: No sign of relief Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

The world is burning This is no morning mist But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

The world is burning Greece: We're outta here! Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

The world is burning Acts of desperation But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

The world is burning Turkey: Threatened residential areas Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

The world is burning United States: Dixie Fire More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

The world is burning Flamme fatale In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft. Author: Claudia Dehn



