Greece: Wildfire rages 'out of control' near Athens

CatastropheGreeceGreece: Wildfire rages 'out of control' near AthensJessica Saltz08/12/2024August 12, 2024In Greece, firefighters and armed forces are battling a large wildfire spreading on the outskirts of Athens. The fire broke out on Sunday and is being fueled by strong winds and dry, hot weather. Thousands of people have already been evacuated.