 Greece wants Turkey to take 10,000 migrants after deadly fire | News | DW | 01.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greece wants Turkey to take 10,000 migrants after deadly fire

The Greek government wants to start returning thousands of migrants to Turkey following a deadly fire which broke out at an overcrowded camp. Officials called for action to ease pressure on overcrowded migrant camps.

Watch video 01:20

Greece to transfer migrants, step up deportations

Thousands of migrants at overcrowded migrant camps on the island of Lesbos in Greece should return to Turkey, the Greek government agreed  a day after a deadly fire broke out at migrant camp Moria.

By the end of 2020 Athens wants 10,000 migrants to return to Turkey, in a bid to ease pressure on the overcrowded camps the government said in a statement following the four-hour cabinet meeting.

The move signals a significant change in policy, as conservative Prime MinisterKyriakos Mitsotakis enacts a more hard-line approach  to the migrant situation in the country.

  • Aerial view of Moria's hotspot

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A view from above

    Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, more than 9,800 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center, one of five so-called hotspots.

  • Two girls in the Moira refugee camp

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Deep wounds

    A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

  • A group of refugees arriving in Lesbos

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A false dawn?

    In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

  • A policeman at the docks in Lesbos supervising a group of refugees

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    The wait begins

    After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

  • A woman in a refugee camp making bread

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Keeping the tradition alive

    An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

  • A young man awaiting medical attention in a clinic

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A soothing hand

    Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

  • A pile of life jackets next to two boats

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Discarded dreams

    A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

  • A group of refugees carrying their belongings

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Monotonous routine

    More than 8,600 people are currently stuck in Moria. Waiting in line has become their main daily activity. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

  • A group of refugees preparing to board a boat

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    From the frying pan into the fire

    A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece.

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)


In a statement the Athens government stated that the 10,000 would be an increase from the "1,805 returned in the 4.5 years under the previous (left-wing) Syriza government."

Mitsotakis announced further measures including more naval patrols in the Aegean, closing centers for migrants refused asylum, and announced plans to overhaul the asylum system, including building camps for those deemed "illegal" or who have been refused asylum.

Read more: Huge migrant influx scares off Greek island tourists

The meeting convened after a fire broke out at Moria camp on Sunday in which one woman died and 17 were injured. Moria is Europe's largest migrant camp, which has facilities for 3,000 people but houses around 13,000.

Watch video 01:45

Deadly fire at Lesbos migrant camp

EU, not Turkey the answer to overcrowding

However, aid agencies argued that the solution should be EU-wide. Aid group Oxfam argued that Sunday's fatal fire was a consequence of the EU's migration policy.  "People arriving in Greece should be relocated to safe accommodation across the EU, not crammed into dangerous spaces where their life is at risk," said Renata Rendon, Oxfam's head of mission in Greece.

European Commission spokesman Mina Andreeva said on Monday "the increased arrivals in Greece over the past weeks have put an immense strain on an already flawed system and are creating unsustainable conditions as we have already had the opportunity to point out in the past."

Read more: Greece's hospitals are ill-suited homes for kids

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos will visit Greece and Turkey this week with the interior ministers of Germany and France to discuss the crisis.

Earlier in September the  German government called on Greece to repatriate migrants to Turkey, in addition to pressuring Turkey to honor its 2016 EU-Turkey pact  allowing visa-free travel inside the EU for Turkish citizens in exchange for receiving migrants who illegally enter Europe via Turkey.

kmm/rc (AFP/dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Greece's Moria fire exposes refugee camp pushed to limit

A deadly fire has prompted calls to improve conditions at Greece's severely overcrowded Moria refugee camp. Some people have referred to the facility as nothing short of "hell." (30.09.2019)  

Greece: Unaccompanied minors face dire conditions

The recent death of a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor in Moria has once again highlighted the plight of young refugees in Greece. As refugee numbers swell, those minors are becoming increasingly vulnerable. (29.09.2019)  

Deadly fires break out at overcrowded Greek migrant camp

A mother and child have reportedly been killed in a fire at a refugee center on Lesbos, according to Greek media. Police fired tear gas at migrants rioting over the slow response to the blaze. (29.09.2019)  

Turkey and EU sign immigrant deal

Turkey has signed a deal on immigrants with the European Union. In return for talks on visa-free travel to the EU for Turkish citizens, it allows member countries to send back illegal immigrants who enter via Turkey. (16.12.2013)  

Greek police arrest migrants in raids and at airports

Authorities in Greece have stepped up efforts to detain migrants without residence permits. Police have made a number of arrests in Thessaloniki and at some of the country's major airports. (30.07.2019)  

Cruise ship rescues 111 migrants off Greece

The Marella Discovery picked up 111 migrants, including 33 children, near Greece's Peloponnese peninsula. Despite a large fall in migrants crossing the Mediterranean, six people die each day making the journey. (21.07.2019)  

Germany pressures Greece to step up migrant deportations to Turkey

Germany has also called on Turkey to accept the repatriations as part of a 2016 agreement between Ankara and the EU. A recent upswell in illegal crossings has led to rapidly deteriorating conditions in Greek camps. (12.09.2019)  

Huge migrant influx scares off Greek island tourists

Tourists are avoiding the Greek island of Samos due to the shocking situation at the Vathy migrant camp, which has grown into a sprawling settlement. Locals and asylum-seekers feel authorities have abandoned them. (23.06.2019)  

Yazidis fear 'IS' radicals in Greek refugee camp

Having fled the murderous threat of the "Islamic State" (IS) group, Yazidi families from Iraq now live in fear in refugee camps in Greece. Judit Neurink reports from Malakasa. (03.11.2018)  

Greece's hospitals are ill-suited homes for kids

Vulnerable and abandoned children languish in unsuitable hospitals for years in Greece, even when they are not ill. A new foster care system might offer a solution, but it remains incomplete. (23.06.2019)  

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

This year, so far, has seen a huge influx of refugees arriving in Lesbos. Conditions in the Moria camp are steadily becoming worse and refugees are often left to their own devices. (11.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Greece to transfer migrants, step up deportations  

Deadly fire at Lesbos migrant camp  

Related content

Griechenland Lesbos Brand Feuer Camp Moria

Greece's Moria fire exposes refugee camp pushed to limit 30.09.2019

A deadly fire has prompted calls to improve conditions at Greece's severely overcrowded Moria refugee camp. Some people have referred to the facility as nothing short of "hell."

Griechenland Feuer im Moria Flüchtlingslager auf Lesbos

Deadly fire at Lesbos migrant camp 30.09.2019

At least two people have been killed after fires broke out at an overcrowded Greek migrant camp. The blazes struck the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, leading to clashes between migrants and police.

Minderjährige Flüchtlinge in Griechenland

Greece: Unaccompanied minors face dire conditions 29.09.2019

The recent death of a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor in Moria has once again highlighted the plight of young refugees in Greece. As refugee numbers swell, those minors are becoming increasingly vulnerable.

Advertisement